Miller Holiday Sing Along Features Elementary Chorus

The Joaquin Miller Elementary School Chorus was joined by family and friends for the Miller Holiday Sing Along on Wednesday, December 13, in the school auditorium.

The Miller Chorus meets weekly at 8:00 a.m. before school begins at 8:30 a.m. and is made up of fourth- and fifth-graders. Led by first-grade teacher Laura Kubler, second-grade teacher Mary Schindler and fourth-grade teacher Joan Becker, the choir meets most weeks of the school year.

The Miller Holiday Sing Along is a special annual event at the school, during which the audience is invited to lend their voices to the 65-member chorus’ renditions of holiday standards including “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

“We generally sing at our monthly all school assemblies but also enjoy presenting songs at our Holiday Sing Along,” commented Becker.

“We presented a song telling about the traditions of the winter holidays, sang “The Pinata Song,” treated the audience to “California Jingle Bells,” and shared a favorite, “Mister Santa,” sung to the tune of “Santa Baby.”

“The sing along also allows us the opportunity to utilize equipment we have been fortunate enough to get through grants and donations,” added Becker. “One student played our electronic keyboard, that we bought with a grant from the Burbank Arts for All Foundation, while the audience waited for the show to begin.”

“Other students helped with lighting during the times when the chorus was performing for the audience. These are just two examples of added ways we are able to encourage, support and expand student interests in theater arts beyond singing.”

