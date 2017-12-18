New Burbank Fire Chief Eric Garcia Announced

Following the announced retirement of Burbank Fire Chief Tom Lenahan in October, the Burbank Fire Department plans to promote Assistant Fire Chief Eric Garcia to the position.

Chief Garcia joined the BFD in 1994 and gained many titles over the years. He has been very instrumental in Burbank’s Emergency Medical Service and in his current role as Administrative Chief where he handles on all areas of the department. In 2012, Garcia became a Battalion Chief.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity and eager to get to work. I’m proud to serve the City of Burbank,” said Chief Garica.

Garcia’s promotion will be made official in a change-of-command ceremony taking place on December 28. The new Chief will be making several placements and promotions within the ranks once he takes over the office of Chief.

Starting in January 2018, Chief Lenahan will takeover as Fire Chief of the recently renamed Hollywood Burbank Airport.

