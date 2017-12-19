Porch Package Thief Arrested

On December 14 at 6:25 pm, Burbank Police responded to reports of a suspicious man who appeared to be eyeing vehicles to potentially break into at the 4200 block of Woodland Ave. Police soon arrested the Los Angeles man after discovering he was in possession of two packages stolen from a home on the 4400 block of Woodland Ave.

When police arrived on the scene, they detained a man who matched the description from a witness. He was later identified as Daronne Davis, a 33-year-old man from Los Angeles.

Davis wore a backpack, which he gave officers permission to search. The backpack contained the two packages he stole, which were addressed to a house living on the 4400 block. When questioned, Davis immediately confessed he had stolen the packages only fifteen minutes prior to their arrival.

Following the arrest, police contacted the resident who owned the packages. It was confirmed that they were stolen from the house’s front porch.

Davis was arrested for possession of stolen property and was placed in Burbank City Jail. He has since been released, and will be in court on January 8, 2018.

The Burbank Police Department wants to raise awareness of such thefts being a possibility throughout this holiday season, urging people to take precautions.

“The holiday season means an increase in package deliveries. It is not uncommon for packages to be delivered late in the evening, during darkness… If you’re expecting a package, try to be home to accept it or make arrangements to have it delivered at a time when someone is home,” stated Sgt. Derek Green in a press release.

“You should also require a signature for packages, especially those that contain valuable items.”

