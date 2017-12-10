Santa Stops by Burbank Town Center for Breakfast with the Kids

By On December 10, 2017

Santa with the help of volunteers from Burbank Parks & Recreation stopped by the Burbank Town Center for a long tradition of Breakfast with Santa. Santa was joined by Mrs. Claus and read stories to the kids in attendance.

Here is a photo gallery of the event: ( Click on any picture to see it larger.)

 

