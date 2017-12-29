SOTTA Mediterranean Kitchen And Coffee Bar Brightens Burbank

Flavor and freshness seem to be defining qualities of SOTTA Mediterranean Kitchen and Coffee Bar’s menu. With a number of salads, pita wraps and kabob plates from which to choose, diners are in for a delicious bite, no matter the choice.

Open just a few months across from the Walt Disney Studios lot on Alameda Avenue, SOTTA is not just popular with the lunch crowd. With a nice selection of coffees, teas and cold drinks, along with a decadent-looking pastry case, the coffee bar is popular at all hours of the day.

We enjoyed the falafel wrap, the sirloin wrap, the mediterranean salad with salmon and the cran-ginger salad with chicken on a recent lunch outing. All the items were chock full of flavors that complemented each other. The vegetables were fresh and the meats and fish buttery and delicious.

We started the meal with some lentil soup, served with a side of fresh pita quarters. The soup was terrific, but definitely a bit on the spicy side, showing its notes of jalapeno, ginger and cumin.

The wraps were stuffed with lettuce and vegetables, surrounding fried falafel or seasoned grilled sirloin. They come cut in half and wrapped with a thin brown paper on the outside. To keep the wrap from coming apart in your hands while eating, leave that paper on and peel it down as you bite.

The salads were excellent. The miso-ginger dressing was perfect and the grilled chicken was nicely seasoned. The salmon was absolutely delicious and seasoned with similar spices as well.

SOTTA is a welcome addition to Burbank and a much-needed change of pace from the usual chain offerings. The restaurant is stylish and simple, with attention to minor details. Bathrooms are clean.

Service is fast casual, so one orders at the counter and the food is brought out to you when ready. Staff is friendly and attentive.

Lots of interior and patio seating and a small parking lot in the back. Street parking is readily available.

For fresh, quality food, SOTTA is Tops In Town. We’re looking forward to trying out the coffees and more of the menu on our next return visit.

Restaurant Info: SOTTA is located at 2009 W. Alameda Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506. 818.309.2333. SOTTA is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)

