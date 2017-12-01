Burbank Gets into the Holiday Spirit

During the holiday season in Burbank, nothing can be certain, except for traffic around the Empire Center, the Town Center, and holiday attractions the whole family can enjoy.

As many residents know, an assortment of holiday decorations has gone up in the city, including wreaths above some of Burbank’s busiest streets. The city is just coming off of Holiday in the Park, which your go-to news source happily attended. Next up in the holiday festivities is the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony is a special event every year. The lighting ceremony takes place on the steps of City Hall and everyone is invited. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM, and will run until 6:30 PM on Saturday, December 2nd. You can read the official description of the event below:

“Join Santa and special guests on Saturday, December 2nd, for a magical night in front of Burbank City Hall. The festivities will begin at 6:00 PM as we usher in the Sounds of the Season with performances from the RC Kickettes and The Muses from John Burroughs High School. After the ceremony guests are invited to visit with Santa, write a letter to our U.S. troops, and enjoy holiday music.”

If you’re interested in attending the event, make sure to arrive early as parking around Orange Grove and Third Street is limited.

Speaking of the limited parking spaces along Orange Grove and Third Street, the parking lot is scheduled to close in order to make way for The Rink in Downtown. Along with the annual tree lighting ceremony, a more popular attraction remains to be the Ice Rink that goes up every holiday season. This year, the Rink is scheduled to open December 14 and will run until January 7, 2018.

During the entirety of the event, residents of Burbank can expect fundraising events, special performances, and holiday music. You can read the official description below:

“Located in the heart of Downtown Burbank and just steps from San Fernando Boulevard, The Rink will provide a festive getaway for customers, employees and families out for seasonal fun Thursday, December 14, 2017, through Sunday, January 7, 2018. Themed entertainment, twinkling lights, and joyful music will add to the holiday spirit. Before or after a 90 minute session, skaters are invited to explore hundreds of shops and eateries. The Rink in Downtown Burbank is located next to Burbank City Hall at the corner of Third Street and Orange Grove Avenue.”

As an added bonus, Burbank residents are eligible to receive a free skate rental and $10 admission for the day, 10:00AM-10:00PM. The rink’s hours are as follows:

Open Daily from Dec. 14, 2017- Jan. 7, 2018

Sunday through Thursday 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Friday and Saturday 10:00 AM – 11:30 PM

