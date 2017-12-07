Arrest Reports for December 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



December 1st

Mario Francisco Moreno, 48 of North Hollywood

1:00a Rose and Magnolia

Drunk in Public, Parole Violation

Artur Gyokchyan, 56 of Van Nuys

1:45a 212 N Manning

Drunk in Public

Thomas Holmes Goodale, 44 of Valley Village

1:43a Verdugo and Parish

DUI

Carlos Noe Gonzalez, 31 of Burbank

3:15a 755 N Whitnall

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Fermin Casillas, 46 of Burbank

3:55a Front and the 5 exit

Parole Violation, Burglary

Ricardo Cardenas Ruiz, 28 of Sun Valley

4:05a San Fernando and Hollywood Way

Driving Without A License, Burglary, Identity Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, False Identification to a Police Officer

Igor Podlesny, 35 of Los Angeles

10:30a Burbank and Hollywood Way

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Armen Yesayan, 39 of Glendale

10:30a Redacted

Vandalism, Assault & Battery, Corporal Injury To Spouse, Identity Theft, Credit Card Fraud, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Methamphetamine

Herman Mandirdik, 46 of Glendale

12:05p 1022 W Burbank

DUI

Zachary Lee Colcord, 24 of Van Nuys

1:30p Target

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Petty Theft

Erik Markarian, 18 of Glendale

3:00p Ralph’s

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Erwin Enjilian, 19 of Glendale

3:00p Ralph’s

Vandalism

Antwain Roosevelt, 33 of Lancaster

9:10p First and Angeleno

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cesar Andy Becerra, 34 of Canoga Park

9:00p Target

Assault & Battery, Petty Theft, Robbery

David Alexander McPhail, 34 of Los Feliz

9:45p 1638 N Evergreen

Failure to Appear, DUI

Keith Graham-Hembrough, 30 of North Hollywood

11:55p Thornton and Hollywood

DUI

December 2nd

Natalie Martinez, 28 of Burbank

11:10a San Fernando and Amherst

Possession of Methamphetamine

Gabriel Michelle Scott, 20 of Columbus

3:40p 96 Valencia

Failure to Appear

Kirk Robert Lillis, 53 of Burbank

4:15p Screenland and Heffron

Drunk in Public

Edson Herrera, 32 of Burbank

7:00p Ovrom Park

Drunk in Public, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Daniel Mathias Laufer, 30 of Sun Valley

7:30p Valhalla and Hollywood Way

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

Carrie Ellen Williams, 43 of San Juan Capistrano

7:30p Valhalla and Hollywood Way

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine

Mher Ghazaryan, 21 of North Hollywood

9:00p Lincoln and San Fernando

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Dry Reckless

Nefertiti Ziani Washington, 21 of Los Angeles

9:45p Walmart

Petty Theft

December 3rd

Ntuthuko Chief Gcaba, 33 of Valenica

2:20p Sixth and Verdugo

DUI

Jonathan Sánchez, 18 of North Hollywood

5:00a Pacific and Screenland

Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Nitrous Oxide’

Cesar Augusto Ortiz, 47 of Burbank

12:00p Carson Park

Resisting Arrest

Cory Andrew Connolly, 24 of West Hills

9:00p 2627 Hollywood Way

Drunk in Public

Arash Moghadam Shibaie, 48 of Burbank

11:00p Hollywood Way and San Fernando

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

December 4th

