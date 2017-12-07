Arrest Reports for December 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
December 1st
Mario Francisco Moreno, 48 of North Hollywood
1:00a Rose and Magnolia
Drunk in Public, Parole Violation
Artur Gyokchyan, 56 of Van Nuys
1:45a 212 N Manning
Drunk in Public
Thomas Holmes Goodale, 44 of Valley Village
1:43a Verdugo and Parish
DUI
Carlos Noe Gonzalez, 31 of Burbank
3:15a 755 N Whitnall
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband into Jail
Fermin Casillas, 46 of Burbank
3:55a Front and the 5 exit
Parole Violation, Burglary
Ricardo Cardenas Ruiz, 28 of Sun Valley
4:05a San Fernando and Hollywood Way
Driving Without A License, Burglary, Identity Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, False Identification to a Police Officer
Igor Podlesny, 35 of Los Angeles
10:30a Burbank and Hollywood Way
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Armen Yesayan, 39 of Glendale
10:30a Redacted
Vandalism, Assault & Battery, Corporal Injury To Spouse, Identity Theft, Credit Card Fraud, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Methamphetamine
Herman Mandirdik, 46 of Glendale
12:05p 1022 W Burbank
DUI
Zachary Lee Colcord, 24 of Van Nuys
1:30p Target
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Petty Theft
Erik Markarian, 18 of Glendale
3:00p Ralph’s
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Erwin Enjilian, 19 of Glendale
3:00p Ralph’s
Vandalism
Antwain Roosevelt, 33 of Lancaster
9:10p First and Angeleno
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Cesar Andy Becerra, 34 of Canoga Park
9:00p Target
Assault & Battery, Petty Theft, Robbery
David Alexander McPhail, 34 of Los Feliz
9:45p 1638 N Evergreen
Failure to Appear, DUI
Keith Graham-Hembrough, 30 of North Hollywood
11:55p Thornton and Hollywood
DUI
December 2nd
Natalie Martinez, 28 of Burbank
11:10a San Fernando and Amherst
Possession of Methamphetamine
Gabriel Michelle Scott, 20 of Columbus
3:40p 96 Valencia
Failure to Appear
Kirk Robert Lillis, 53 of Burbank
4:15p Screenland and Heffron
Drunk in Public
Edson Herrera, 32 of Burbank
7:00p Ovrom Park
Drunk in Public, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance
Daniel Mathias Laufer, 30 of Sun Valley
7:30p Valhalla and Hollywood Way
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance
Carrie Ellen Williams, 43 of San Juan Capistrano
7:30p Valhalla and Hollywood Way
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine
Mher Ghazaryan, 21 of North Hollywood
9:00p Lincoln and San Fernando
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Dry Reckless
Nefertiti Ziani Washington, 21 of Los Angeles
9:45p Walmart
Petty Theft
December 3rd
Ntuthuko Chief Gcaba, 33 of Valenica
2:20p Sixth and Verdugo
DUI
Jonathan Sánchez, 18 of North Hollywood
5:00a Pacific and Screenland
Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Nitrous Oxide’
Cesar Augusto Ortiz, 47 of Burbank
12:00p Carson Park
Resisting Arrest
Cory Andrew Connolly, 24 of West Hills
9:00p 2627 Hollywood Way
Drunk in Public
Arash Moghadam Shibaie, 48 of Burbank
11:00p Hollywood Way and San Fernando
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance
December 4th