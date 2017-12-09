Burroughs, Burbank Girls Soccer Looking to Prove Themselves

A year after both Burroughs and Burbank High qualified for the CIF Southern Section girls soccer playoffs, both programs find themselves in new scenarios entering this season. Both teams were hit hard to graduation, but have the potential to do well even if both squads are young.

Burroughs

The Indians went 12-9-2 overall last season and 8-5-1 in league. Burroughs lost in a CIF Southern Section Division 4 wild card game against Alemany. They should have a strong attack led by junior midfielder Abbie Riggs and sophomore midfielder Olivia Cashman, who will support senior striker Catrina Villalpando.

“We’re a pretty young group. The league has changed after last season,” Burroughs coach Brady Riggs said. “Arcadia has lost some really good players. We’re hoping that they are not as strong. I think it will be Arcadia, CV and us. We want to have games late in the season that really matter. We’d like to be in contention for the league title. I think we have a team that can do that.”

Riggs said his team will rely on a total team effort.

“We don’t have anyone we’re expecting to carry us. We are a really good team,” he said.

Riggs noted that a number of his players also play together at the club level.

“We have a lot of continuity there, which will help us a lot,” he said.

Senior Maddy Sena is expected to hold down the defensive midfield role. Senior Emily Payne will also see time in the midfield.

Seniors Carina Sierra and Anna Kasper will lead the center of the defense. Seniors Nathalie Celio and Lali Aguilar as well as juniors Emily McHorney and Samantha Avendano will also be in the mix for playing time as well as sophomores Ava Kramer and Orla Griffen.

Senior Samantha Martinez is the starting goalkeeper and is backed up by Diana Santos.

Junior Megan Rangel-Lynch and sophomore Trinity Vournas will also lend a hand in the attack.

Freshman Lauryn Bailey could be a future star and is expected to play in either the midfield or the attack.

Burbank

The Bulldogs finished 7-10-3 overall last season and 6-5-3 in league. Burbank lost in the first round of the CIF playoffs to Brentwood.

New coach Pablo Diaz will hope to get his team back to the playoffs.

“The main thing is to build the program from scratch. I want to set the foundation for the years to come,” Diaz said. “We are definitely looking at the next couple of years. This is a building year. We are getting better every time we play and as a coach that’s what you want to see.”

In the goalie position, the Bulldogs will have Isabella Bowman and Ashley Im, a transfer from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Defensively, Burbank will be led by the group of Alexia Muller, Erin Trainor, Tatiana Castaneda and Alina Portillo. Mariella Castaneda and Stephanie Powers will also lend support in the back.

In the midfield, Maria Perez, Vicky Mongiarto, Isabella Silva and Jessica Rocha lead the way with help from Lulu Kapadia, Ani Akopyan and Stephanie Rea.

In the attack, Bekka Moke and Lili Partida expected to be the leaders, but will be supported by wings Dana Bibba and Anzhela Asatryan.

