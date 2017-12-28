Burroughs Girls Basketball Falls to Hueneme in West Coast Holiday Festival

With a young team that includes three freshmen starters, the Burroughs High girls’ basketball will certainly have some growing pains.

Wednesday night was one of those as the Indians fell 61-49 at home to Hueneme High in the second round of the West Coast Holiday Festival.

Hueneme (9-0) used its quickness and full-court press to frustrate Burroughs.

“We’ve faced all kinds of presses. It’s not the first time we’ve faced the full court,” Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan said. “I actually thought we did okay handling it. We’ve gotten better with that stuff.”

Burroughs (7-4) at times did indeed do well with the press. But Hueneme caught fire offensively in the second half and ran away with things in the end.

“They hit some shots. The two guards they have are pretty good guards,” Oganyan said. “They caught fire in the third quarter. We have to be able to play better defense and rebound the ball. We had opportunities where we let them get second chances.”

Burroughs led 21-19 at halftime. But Hueneme hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter alone and started the fourth quarter with yet another 3-pointer.

“It took them a little time to get warmed up. They usually don’t take this long to warm up, but I’m glad that they did warm up,” said Hueneme coach Katalina Martinez, who praised her team’s defensive effort. “Our pressure defense helps us stay in games like this when we’re playing against tall and strong teams.”

Hueneme began the second half on a 6-0 run and Burroughs never recovered.

Freshman Kayla Wrobel had seven of her team-high 15 points in the quarter for the Indians. She also had 10 rebounds. Ayumi DeHerrera had back-to-back baskets late in the quarter to make close the gap to 39-35. She finished with five points and six rebounds.

But Hueneme stormed right back by going on an 8-0 run led by a 3-pointer from Isabel Ayala to make it 47-35.

Burroughs fought back to make it 47-42 with 4:14 to play following a basket by Marin Grote.

But Hueneme once again bounced right back essentially put the game out of reach with just over a minute to play when Vanessa Smart hit a pair of free throws to make it 55-44.

Freshman Faith Boulanger had 10 points and eight rebounds for Burroughs.

Grote had seven points and nine rebounds. Nicole Rumfola had four points for Burroughs. Dyani Del Castillo, Camryn Lotka, Jill Kukawski and Jenny Galvan each had two points.

