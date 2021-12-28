2021 Produced Great Feats

The 2021 calendar year in local sports got off to a late start. But once it did, it brought back some resemblance of normalcy, as we were fortunate to get the last school year as well as a Fall sports season for the current school year completed, even though there were a few unavoidable hiccups along the way that were related to Covid-19.

Providence High did win its second team CIF title in school history by winning the CIF Southern Section Division 5 crown in boys cross country. The top individual achievement of the year clearly came from Burroughs pole vaulter Eli Gault Crabb, who broke the school record in jumping 16 feet, 6 inches. He is now at Cornell University. Burbank golfer J.J. Nakao, who is now at UC Irvine, was also stellar. We now take a look at the top 10 teams amongst Burbank and Burroughs highs. This is reflection of teams over the calendar year. For teams that had two seasons in 2021, just the most recent season is taken into account.

No. 10

BURBANK BOYS and GIRLS TRACK and FIELD (tie)

There wasn’t much of a track season as league meets were essentially conducted like all-comers meets. But the Burbank High boys and girls track team managed to still finish on top in the Pacific League under coach Junior Cadet, who resigned at the end of the season to become a coach at Coastal Carolina University. Jayla Flowers and Layne Buck were both CIF finalists in the triple jump. Emma Cusumano was a CIF finalist in the 100 hurdles, Jakhi Hayes in the 110 high hurdles and Jack Saptya in the 400 meters.

No. 9

BURBANK GIRLS TENNIS

The Bulldogs finished second in the Pacific League to might Arcadia. Burbank went 11-4 on the season and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals. Burbank didn’t have any one player stand out in particular, but was deep and should have yet another deep run in the playoffs as coach Loi Phan noted that there were many junior varsity players who were already ready for the varsity level.

No. 8

BURROUGHS GIRLS SOCCER

The Bears went 7-4-2, but had a fantastic playoff run in getting to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals, only to lose to an unbeaten San Dimas team that was led by future UCLA Bruin Ally Lemos, who was simply amazing. Burroughs had a great group of seniors led by Lily Gonzalez, Lauryn Bailey and Gabby Morales.



Burroughs girls soccer reached the quarterfinals of the CIF playoffs. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

No. 7

BURBANK GIRLS GOLF

The Bulldogs finished second in the Pacific League to Arcadia after the Bulldogs won the head-to-head matchup in the spring as part of the previous school year and is traditionally a fall sport. Individually senior Kiara Hernandez and junior Lisette Orellana both qualified for the CIF individual finals.

No. 6

BURROUGHS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Bears went 17-5 and undefeated in Pacific League play. Burroughs didn’t get the luck of the draw in the playoffs, as it was knocked out by Mission Viejo in the Division 3 opener. Burroughs setter Meghan Lynch will continue her career at Fresno State University. Teammate Bella Lomet will play at Bates College.

No. 5

BURBANK BOYS BASKETBALL

The Bulldogs went 10-5 including 5-2 in the Pacific League. The team showed great improvement in the playoffs, winning three games before losing in the CIF Southern Section Division 3AA semifinals to Riverside King High. The Bulldogs also got to play one game in the state playoffs. Elmer Reyes earned All-CIF honors.

Burbank High’s Phoenix Mosley. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

No. 4

BURROUGHS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Bears won their 11th consecutive Pacific League title under coach Joel Brinton and received a first-round CIF playoff bye. What was impressive was that Burroughs accomplished the goal even though top player Kade McGovern missed large portions of matches to nurse nagging injuries. Burroughs advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, losing to national power Huntington Beach. McGovern is now playing at Harvard University.

No. 3

BURROUGHS GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Bears went 14-10 overall, but played the toughest schedule of any team in Burbank. Burroughs put together yet another great run under longtime coach Vicky Oganyan, advancing to the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA playoffs. Faith Boulanger graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer and is now playing at Cal State San Bernardino. Kayla Wrobel joined Boulanger in earning All-CIF honors.

No. 2

BURBANK BOYS WATER POLO

The Bulldogs won their first league title in 52 years and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 5 finals, only to fall 12-9 to Carpinteria.

Johnny Agazaryan was named Division 5 co-Player of the Year. He scored 150 goals and had 66 assists in helping Burbank finish with a 25-3 record.

Fellow senior Hovannes Baboudjian and junior Zack Gezalyan also earned All-CIF honors.

Babaoudjian finished with 47 goals and 22 asissts. Gezalyan had 56 goals and 35 assists.

Burbank High boys water polo won its first league title since 1969. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)



No. 1

BURROUGHS BOYS GOLF

The Bears won their first league title in 51 years and were easily the best team in the city, finishing second in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 final. Junior Lincoln Melcher, sophomore Emilio Huerta and freshman Adriel Abaoag were simply outstanding. Melcher has signed a letter of intent with UCLA and the other two will definitely be following in his footsteps by playing major college golf in the coming years.