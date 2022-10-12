The myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Returns

It’s that time of year again – the annual myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest is back! This year, we will begin accepting submissions on Thursday, Oct. 13, after we announce the start of the competition via our Twitter account.

Our 2022 contest will have four categories with fantastic prizes from local businesses.

The Spookiest Decorations winner will receive a box of spooktacular Halloween cookies from Modern Bite, where you can order tasty custom cookies with amazing designs for special occasions like weddings, birthdays, baby showers and more.

The Most Unique Decorations winner will be awarded a prize from Tequilas Cantina & Grill, a lively Burbank eatery that provides delectable Mexican food and includes services such as patio dining, to-go orders, and catering for private events.

The Cute ‘N Creepy Decorations winner will get a $50 gift card to MA’s Italian Kitchen, a homey dining spot with delicious, classic Italian meals at reasonable prices for the whole family.

And lastly, our Best Overall Decorations winner will earn a $100 gift card to Red Maple Cafe. This restaurant serves coffee, espresso, tea, a full breakfast menu, sandwiches, salads, bowls and more to customers in a warm, welcoming setting.

If you think your house or the home of a friend or neighbor has what it takes to win one of these categories and collect a terrific prize, tweet at us using the hashtag #myBurbankHalloween, email us at myBurbankHalloween@myBurbank.com, or direct message us on Twitter with the address of the home you are entering in the contest.

The deadline to submit your home is the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Judging will then take place from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23.

Our four victors will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, just in time to go see the houses in person in the days leading up to Halloween!

Happy haunting and best witches to all participants!