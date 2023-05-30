Memorial Day is a day to honor and mourn the loss of U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces. On May 29, 2033, a Memorial Day ceremony was held at the McCambridge Park War Memorial that did just that- it beautifully honored and mourned our fallen and lost heroes.

The Burbank Community Band played music as people gathered in the park, grabbed an American flag to wave around from the Burbank Veterans Committee table, and took their seats. The Burbank Fire Department was parked along the side as young kids climbed in with smiling faces for pictures.

At 11:00 AM, the Condor Squadron flew by overhead in restored North American Aviation AT-6/SNJ trainers originally flown during World War II. The Condor Squadron is a group of aviation enthusiasts that are dedicated to preserving the memory of those that have served and fly formation at events like the one here in Burbank this past Monday.

Burbank Veterans Committee Chair Mickey DePalo welcomed guests to the ceremony, which was followed by a Presentation of Colors from the Marine Corps Color Guard of Bell Gardens. Isabella Meneses, a student at Luther Burbank Middle School and member of the Starlight Choir, sang the National Anthem to open the ceremony.

Pat Walmisley, who was born and raised in Burbank, spoke from her wheelchair, getting emotional as she reminisced back to how she remembered the city and that she hopes it continues that way. “This song needs to be sung standing,” said Walmisley as her son helped her up, and she performed “God Bless America” while the crowd sang and clapped along.

Burbank City Councilmembers and joined by State Senators and Assembly Member during the ceremonies. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Mayor Konstantine Anthony spoke at the podium, and also in attendance were Vice Mayor Nick Schultz, Councilmembers Zizette Mullins and Nikki Perez, Senator Anthony J. Portantino, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and US Marine Veteran Senator Caroline Menjivar.

Lt. Col. David J. Worley led an emotional table ceremony for our POW and MIA military personnel bringing many people to tears as he honored those that were not coming home.

The most important part of the morning was the Ceremony of the Rose, where Burbank citizens who have died in the service of our country are honored. A list of names from World War I, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam was read aloud as members from a local Boy Scout Troop, Girl Scouts, and a Cub Scout placed a rose for each person on the memorial stones at McCambridge Park. Guests from the audience also came up to help place roses.

A touching moment was when former Mayor and City Councilman Gary Bric and his eldest brother Steve read the name of their lost brother William H Bric III, who was a 1965 Burbank High Graduate.

The Ceremony concluded with musical performances, including “In My Life” by Bobbi Cranston, followed by “Amazing Grace and “Taps” from the Burbank Community Band.