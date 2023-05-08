2023 myBurbank’s Best Winners

To all the winning businesses: You will be receiving a 2023 myBurbank’s Best window decal and a certificate acknowledging your win in the mail within two weeks. If you would like a digital decal or additional decals, please contact Ashely Erikson at aerikson@myburbank.com. She will also have some exciting advertising opportunities for you as well!
|CATEGORY
|WINNER
|Accountant
|Lee Dennis
|Acting School
|Brian Cutler Actors Studio
|Acupuncturist
|Chiropractic Remedy- Dr. Oh
|Adult Amusement
|Tony’s Darts Away
|Antique Store
|Best of Times
|Appliance Repair
|Savon Appliance
|Art Classes
|Love Bug & Me
|Art Gallery
|Betsy Leuke Creative Arts Center
|Attorney
|Peter Hosharian- Hosharian Law Firm
|Audiologist
|East Valley Audiology
|Auto Parts
|Auto Zone
|Bagels
|Western Bagel
|Bakery
|Porto’s Bakery
|Banquet Center
|VFW USS Gudgeon Ship 8310
|Bar & Grill
|Morrison
|Barbecue Food
|Handy Market
|Barber
|Isis Morris- Isis Black & Gold Barbershop
|Barber Shop
|Isis Black & Gold Barbershop
|Bartender
|Harvey at Hotel Amarano
|Beauty Supply
|Naimie’s
|Bicycle Repair
|Burbank Bike Shop
|Bootcamp
|Conquer All Things Fitness
|Boxing Studio
|Defiant
|Breakfast
|Tallyrand
|Breakfast Burrito
|Corner Cottage
|Bridal Shop
|AYVAR Bridal and Evening Wear
|Brunch
|Castaway
|Buffet
|Smokehouse
|Burbank Event
|Holiday in the Park
|Burger
|Smashed
|Car Dealership
|Community Chevrolet
|Car Wash
|HWB Car Wash
|Catering
|A Touch of Smoke BBQ
|CBD Store
|Your CBD Store
|Children’s Playground
|Ralph Foy Park
|Chinese Cuisine
|Frontier Wok Too
|Chiropractor
|Chiropractic Remedy
|Clothing Store
|Audrey k Boutique
|Coffee Shop
|Ugly Mug Coffee House
|Collectible Shop
|Run Out Groove Records
|Comic Book Store
|House of Secrets
|Dance School
|Garri Dance
|Date Night Idea
|Flapper’s Comedy Club
|Day Spa
|rA Organic Spa
|Daycare
|Village Christian Preschool
|Dentist
|Palm Dental Studio
|Dentist (Pediatric)
|Grin Garden
|Dermatologist
|Dr. Jeff Ashley
|Dessert Shop
|Artelice Patisserie
|Dog Trainer
|A Kinder Canine
|Donut Shop
|Donut Hut
|Dry Cleaner
|Milt & Edie’s
|Early Childhood Education
|Burbank First United Methodist
|Electrician
|Pro Electric
|Elementary School
|Roosevelt Elementary School
|Elementary School Teacher
|Kathy Wills- Roosevelt
|ENT
|Dr. Warren Line
|Esthetician
|Leona Bella Skin Care
|Ethnic Food
|Monte Carlo Deli
|Event Entertainment
|Madcap Balloons
|Event/Meeting Space
|Burbank Chamber of Commerce
|Event/Wedding Planner
|Ryan Larson- Savoir Flair Weddings
|Eyebrow Services
|Refined Beauty Waxing
|Eyelash Services
|Alanna Awbrey- Krimson
|Financial Institution
|UMe Credit Union
|Florist
|Enchanted Florist
|Framing Store
|Four Corners Custom Framing
|Furniture Store
|Bob’s Discount Furniture
|Game Store
|Geeky Teas & Games
|General Contractor
|Tim Tilton- T&T Improvements
|General Practice Doctor
|Dr. Laarni Domantay
|Gift Store
|Bell Cottage
|Graphic Designer
|Kristen Gara
|Gym
|FunXional Fitness
|Gymnastic Studio
|Cal Elite Kids
|Hair Salon
|Krimson
|Hair Stylist
|Amanda Rotunno- Krimson
|Handyman
|Doug Purdy
|Hardware/Home Improvement
|DIY Center
|Health/Life Coach
|Karen Knapp Coaching Inc.
|High School
|John Burroughs High School
|High School Teacher
|Brendan Jennings – Burroughs
|Hobby Store
|Geeky Teas & Games
|Home Decor Store
|Home Goods
|Hotel
|Hotel Amarano
|House Painter
|Bisordi Painting
|Ice Cream Shop
|Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory
|Indian Cuisine
|Flavor of India
|Insurance Agent
|Teresa Ayers- Farmer’s Insurance
|Interior Design
|Tracy Lehman Interiors
|Italian Cuisine
|Pinnochio Restaurant
|Japanese Cuisine
|Niko Niko
|Jewelry Store
|Miori Gold Gallery
|Kid Friendly Restaurant
|Bob’s Big Boy
|Kid’s Clothing Store
|Wear it Once Wear it Twice
|Landscaper
|KB5 Design Studio
|Late Night Restaurant
|Coral Cafe
|Live Music Venue
|Starlight Bowl
|Live Theatre
|The Colony Theatre
|Local Non-Profit Organization
|MAEVE Burbank
|Locksmith
|Leonard’s Lock & Key
|Makeup Artist
|Tony Ynot
|Martian Arts Studio
|American School of Martial Arts
|Massage Therapist
|Patrice Kilby
|Mechanic/Auto Repair
|Olive Auto Center
|Medical Spa
|Burbank Infrared Sauna
|Mexican Cuisine
|Don Cuco’s
|Middle Eastern Cuisine
|Sotta
|Middle School
|Luther Middle School
|Middle School Teacher
|Loni Grimaldi – Luther
|Motorcycle Repair
|Born Free Cycles
|Moving Company
|Real RocknRoll Movas
|Museum
|Mystic Museum
|Music School
|Guitar Ninjas
|Nail Salon
|Oasis Nail Spa
|Natural/Health Food Store
|Whole Foods
|Nursery/Garden Store
|Tansy
|OB/Gyn
|Dr. Stephen Schmones
|Oil Change
|Valvoline
|Optometrist
|Monji Optometry
|Orthodontist
|Brenn Orthodontics
|Outdoor Dining
|Tequilas Burbank
|Parenting Classes
|Burbank Adult School Parent Ed
|Party Rentals
|Burbank Jumpers
|Party Supply
|Party City
|Pediatrician
|Dr. Jeremy Frend
|Permanent Makeup Artist
|Kim O’Kelly Brows
|Personal Trainer
|Kelly Heffner
|Pest Control
|Get Ur Done
|Pet Groomer
|Ace Dog Grooming
|Pet Sitter/Walker
|Ohanna & Friends Pet Sitting
|Pet Supply
|C & C Pet Food
|Pet Friendly Restaurant
|Morrison
|Pharmacy
|Magnolia Pharmacy
|Photographer (Family/Portrait)
|Kristi Mastrolia
|Photographer (Wedding)
|Simile Photography
|Physical Therapist
|Core Conditioning
|Pilates Studio
|Kelly’s Pilates
|Pizza
|Prime Pizza
|Place to take kids in Burbank
|Round 1 Bowling & Amusement
|Plumber
|Anthony’s Plumbing
|Podiatrist
|Dr. Joseph Park
|Pool Services
|Leslie Pool Supply
|Printing Shop
|Burbank Printing
|Private School
|Saint Rober Bellarmine Elementary
|Private School Teacher
|Mrs. Fernando – St. Rober Bellarmine
|Ramen
|Silverlake Ramen
|Realtor
|Chris Rizzotti
|Religious Institution
|South Hills Church Burbank
|Romantic Restaurant
|Castaway
|Sandwich Shop
|Santoro’s
|Seafood
|Willie’s Grill & Deli
|Senior Care/Retirement Facility
|They Ivy Assisted Living
|Shoe Store
|Feet Fleet Burbank
|Soup
|Lily’s Cafe
|Sporting Goods Store
|Big 5
|Sports Bar
|Champs
|Steakhouse
|Smokehouse
|Sushi
|Kuru Kuru
|Swim Lessons
|Lucile Cowle Swim School
|Tacos
|Pablito’s
|Tailor
|Milt & Edie’s
|Tanning Studio
|The Spray Studio
|Tech Repair
|LAPC Networking
|Technology Repair
|LAPC Networking
|Thai Cuisine
|Siri Thai
|Therapist/Counselor
|Anita Keys, MFT
|Thrift Store
|Goodwill
|Toy Store
|Blast from the Past
|Travel Agency
|AAA
|Tutor
|Mission 2 Math
|Urgent Care
|Burbank Urgent Care
|Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine
|Açai Jungle
|Veterinarian
|Media City Vet
|Vintage Clothing Store
|Playclothes Vintage
|Waiter/Waitress
|Amber- Coral Cafe
|Web Designer
|Connie Nassior
|Weight Loss Center
|Weight Watchers
|Wine/Spirits Store
|Fancy Free Liquor
|Winery
|Urban Press Winery
|Yoga Studio
|School of Stretch