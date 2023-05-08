2023 myBurbank’s Best Winners

To all the winning businesses: You will be receiving a 2023 myBurbank’s Best window decal and a certificate acknowledging your win in the mail within two weeks. If you would like a digital decal or additional decals, please contact Ashely Erikson at aerikson@myburbank.com. She will also have some exciting advertising opportunities for you as well!

Burbank Chamber
CATEGORYWINNER
AccountantLee Dennis
Acting SchoolBrian Cutler Actors Studio
AcupuncturistChiropractic Remedy- Dr. Oh
Adult AmusementTony’s Darts Away
Antique StoreBest of Times
Appliance RepairSavon Appliance
Art ClassesLove Bug & Me
Art GalleryBetsy Leuke Creative Arts Center
AttorneyPeter Hosharian- Hosharian Law Firm
AudiologistEast Valley Audiology
Auto PartsAuto Zone
BagelsWestern Bagel
BakeryPorto’s Bakery
Banquet CenterVFW USS Gudgeon Ship 8310
Bar & GrillMorrison
Barbecue FoodHandy Market
BarberIsis Morris- Isis Black & Gold Barbershop
Barber ShopIsis Black & Gold Barbershop
BartenderHarvey at Hotel Amarano
Beauty SupplyNaimie’s
Bicycle RepairBurbank Bike Shop
BootcampConquer All Things Fitness
Boxing StudioDefiant
BreakfastTallyrand
Breakfast BurritoCorner Cottage
Bridal ShopAYVAR Bridal and Evening Wear
BrunchCastaway
BuffetSmokehouse
Burbank EventHoliday in the Park
BurgerSmashed
Car DealershipCommunity Chevrolet
Car WashHWB Car Wash
CateringA Touch of Smoke BBQ
CBD StoreYour CBD Store
Children’s PlaygroundRalph Foy Park
Chinese CuisineFrontier Wok Too
ChiropractorChiropractic Remedy
Clothing StoreAudrey k Boutique
Coffee ShopUgly Mug Coffee House
Collectible ShopRun Out Groove Records
Comic Book StoreHouse of Secrets
Dance SchoolGarri Dance
Date Night IdeaFlapper’s Comedy Club
Day SparA Organic Spa
DaycareVillage Christian Preschool
DentistPalm Dental Studio
Dentist (Pediatric)Grin Garden
DermatologistDr. Jeff Ashley
Dessert ShopArtelice Patisserie
Dog TrainerA Kinder Canine
Donut ShopDonut Hut
Dry CleanerMilt & Edie’s
Early Childhood EducationBurbank First United Methodist
ElectricianPro Electric
Elementary SchoolRoosevelt Elementary School
Elementary School TeacherKathy Wills- Roosevelt
ENTDr. Warren Line
EstheticianLeona Bella Skin Care
Ethnic FoodMonte Carlo Deli
Event EntertainmentMadcap Balloons
Event/Meeting SpaceBurbank Chamber of Commerce
Event/Wedding PlannerRyan Larson- Savoir Flair Weddings
Eyebrow ServicesRefined Beauty Waxing
Eyelash ServicesAlanna Awbrey- Krimson
Financial InstitutionUMe Credit Union
FloristEnchanted Florist
Framing StoreFour Corners Custom Framing
Furniture StoreBob’s Discount Furniture
Game StoreGeeky Teas & Games
General ContractorTim Tilton- T&T Improvements
General Practice DoctorDr. Laarni Domantay
Gift StoreBell Cottage
Graphic DesignerKristen Gara
GymFunXional Fitness
Gymnastic StudioCal Elite Kids
Hair SalonKrimson
Hair StylistAmanda Rotunno- Krimson
HandymanDoug Purdy
Hardware/Home ImprovementDIY Center
Health/Life CoachKaren Knapp Coaching Inc.
High SchoolJohn Burroughs High School
High School TeacherBrendan Jennings – Burroughs
Hobby StoreGeeky Teas & Games
Home Decor StoreHome Goods
HotelHotel Amarano
House PainterBisordi Painting
Ice Cream ShopSliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory
Indian CuisineFlavor of India
Insurance AgentTeresa Ayers- Farmer’s Insurance
Interior DesignTracy Lehman Interiors
Italian CuisinePinnochio Restaurant
Japanese CuisineNiko Niko
Jewelry StoreMiori Gold Gallery
Kid Friendly RestaurantBob’s Big Boy
Kid’s Clothing StoreWear it Once Wear it Twice
LandscaperKB5 Design Studio
Late Night RestaurantCoral Cafe
Live Music VenueStarlight Bowl
Live TheatreThe Colony Theatre
Local Non-Profit OrganizationMAEVE Burbank
LocksmithLeonard’s Lock & Key
Makeup ArtistTony Ynot
Martian Arts StudioAmerican School of Martial Arts
Massage TherapistPatrice Kilby
Mechanic/Auto RepairOlive Auto Center
Medical SpaBurbank Infrared Sauna
Mexican CuisineDon Cuco’s
Middle Eastern CuisineSotta
Middle SchoolLuther Middle School
Middle School TeacherLoni Grimaldi – Luther
Motorcycle RepairBorn Free Cycles
Moving CompanyReal RocknRoll Movas
MuseumMystic Museum
Music SchoolGuitar Ninjas
Nail SalonOasis Nail Spa
Natural/Health Food StoreWhole Foods
Nursery/Garden StoreTansy
OB/GynDr. Stephen Schmones
Oil ChangeValvoline
OptometristMonji Optometry
OrthodontistBrenn Orthodontics
Outdoor DiningTequilas Burbank
Parenting ClassesBurbank Adult School Parent Ed
Party RentalsBurbank Jumpers
Party SupplyParty City
PediatricianDr. Jeremy Frend
Permanent Makeup ArtistKim O’Kelly Brows
Personal TrainerKelly Heffner
Pest ControlGet Ur Done
Pet GroomerAce Dog Grooming
Pet Sitter/WalkerOhanna & Friends Pet Sitting
Pet SupplyC & C Pet Food
Pet Friendly RestaurantMorrison
PharmacyMagnolia Pharmacy
Photographer (Family/Portrait)Kristi Mastrolia
Photographer (Wedding)Simile Photography
Physical TherapistCore Conditioning
Pilates StudioKelly’s Pilates
PizzaPrime Pizza
Place to take kids in BurbankRound 1 Bowling & Amusement
PlumberAnthony’s Plumbing
PodiatristDr. Joseph Park
Pool ServicesLeslie Pool Supply
Printing ShopBurbank Printing
Private SchoolSaint Rober Bellarmine Elementary
Private School TeacherMrs. Fernando – St. Rober Bellarmine
RamenSilverlake Ramen
RealtorChris Rizzotti
Religious InstitutionSouth Hills Church Burbank
Romantic RestaurantCastaway
Sandwich ShopSantoro’s
SeafoodWillie’s Grill & Deli
Senior Care/Retirement FacilityThey Ivy Assisted Living
Shoe StoreFeet Fleet Burbank
SoupLily’s Cafe
Sporting Goods StoreBig 5
Sports BarChamps
SteakhouseSmokehouse
SushiKuru Kuru
Swim LessonsLucile Cowle Swim School
TacosPablito’s
TailorMilt & Edie’s
Tanning StudioThe Spray Studio
Tech RepairLAPC Networking
Technology RepairLAPC Networking
Thai CuisineSiri Thai
Therapist/CounselorAnita Keys, MFT
Thrift StoreGoodwill
Toy StoreBlast from the Past
Travel AgencyAAA
TutorMission 2 Math
Urgent CareBurbank Urgent Care
Vegetarian/Vegan CuisineAçai Jungle
VeterinarianMedia City Vet
Vintage Clothing StorePlayclothes Vintage
Waiter/WaitressAmber- Coral Cafe
Web DesignerConnie Nassior
Weight Loss CenterWeight Watchers
Wine/Spirits StoreFancy Free Liquor
WineryUrban Press Winery
Yoga StudioSchool of Stretch

