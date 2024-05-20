Watch the 2024 myBurbank’s Best Winners Show!

To all the winning businesses: You will be receiving a 2024 myBurbank’s Best window decal and a certificate acknowledging your win in the mail within two weeks. If you would like a digital decal or additional decals, please contact Ashley Erikson at aerikson@myburbank.com. She will also have some exciting advertising opportunities for you as well! CATEGORY WINNER Accountant CBIS Datatax Acting School Brian Cutler Actors Studio Acupuncturist Young Kim Acupuncture Adult Amusement Tony’s Darts Away Antique Store Best of Times Appliance Repair Savon Appliance Art Classes (Adults) Wine & Design Art Classes (Kids) Jamie Butterworth Art Gallery Betsy Leuke Creative Arts Center Attorney Peter Hosharian- Hosharian Law Firm Audiologist Mary Frintner Auto Detailing Burbank Auto Detail Auto Parts O’Reilly Auto Parts Bagels Hank’s Bagels Bakery Porto’s Bakery Banquet Center Castaways Bar & Grill Finney’s Crafthouse Barbecue Food Handy Market Barber Isis Morris- Isis Black & Gold Barbershop Barber Shop Isis Black & Gold Barbershop Bartender Harvey at Hotel Amarano Bath and Body Phoebe Peacock Beauty Supply Naimie’s Bicycle Repair Stotts Bicycles Boba It’s Boba Time Bootcamp Brooke Purdy- Fit Happens Boxing Gym Fitiquity Breakfast Coral Cafe Breakfast Burrito Larry’s Chili Dogs Brewery Lincoln Brewery Bridal Shop AYVAR Bridal and Evening Wear Brunch Charlie & Friends Buffet Smokehouse Burbank Event Holiday in the Park Burger Morrison Car Dealership Community Chevrolet Car Wash Magnolia Island Car Wash Catering A Touch of Smoke BBQ CBD Store Your CBD Store Children’s Indoor Playground Wonderland 4 Kids Chinese Cuisine Frontier Wok Too Chiropractor Chiropractic Remedy Cocktail Bar The Broken Compass Coffee Shop Three Sisters Coffee Collectible Shop Blast from the Past Comic Book Store House of Secrets Dance School Garri Dance Dancewear Front and Center Stage Day Spa rA Organic Spa Daycare Village Infant/Toddler Center Deli Kings Deli Dentist Palm Dental Studio Dentist (Pediatric) Grin Garden Dermatologist Dr. Martin Kay Dessert Shop Artelice Patisserie Dietician Joshua Yakes Discount Store Dollar King Dog Trainer Melissa Munoz-Pawsitive Perspective Donut Shop Donut Hut Dry Cleaner Milt & Edie’s Doula/Midwife Shannon Anderson Early Childhood Education Our Village Preschool Electrician Pro Electric Elementary School Roosevelt Elementary School Elementary School Teacher Kathy Wills- Roosevelt ENT Dr. Warren Line Esthetician Leona Bella Skin Care Ethnic Food Monte Carlo Deli Event Entertainment Madcap Balloons Event/Meeting Space Burbank Chamber of Commerce Event/Wedding Planner Heather Gaudenzi Eyebrow Services Mercedes Shields- Krimson Eyelash Services Alanna Awbrey- Krimson Financial Institution UMe Credit Union Fitness Center Hardcore Fitness Florist Enchanted Florist Framing Store Four Corners Custom Framing Furniture Store Bob’s Discount Furniture Game Store Geeky Teas & Games General Contractor Brennan Construction General Practice Doctor Dr. Tejas I. Patel Gift Store Bell Cottage Gluten-free Food TAP The Asian Project Graphic Designer Brianna Carman Gymnastic Studio Cal Elite Kids Hair Salon Krimson Hair Stylist Amanda Rotunno- Krimson Handyman Doug Purdy Hardware/Home Improvement DIY Center Health/Life Coach Karen Knapp Coaching Inc. High School John Burroughs High School High School Teacher Johnny Rotunno Hobby Store Burbank House of Hobbies Home Decor Store Home Goods Hotel Hotel Amarano House Cleaner Perez Cleaning House Painter Bisordi Painting Ice Cream Shop Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory Indian Cuisine Flavor of India Insurance Agent Kevin Knapp- State Farm Interior Design Tracy Lehman Interiors Italian Cuisine Pinnochio Restaurant Japanese Cuisine Niko Niko Jewelry Store Mindfulnest/Stay Home Friend Kid Friendly Restaurant Bob’s Big Boy Kid’s Clothing Store Wear it Once Wear it Twice Landscaper KB5 Design Studio Late Night Restaurant Coral Cafe Live Music Venue Starlight Bowl Live Theatre The Colony Theatre Local Non-Profit Organization Burbank Arts and Education Foundation Locksmith Leonard’s Lock & Key Makeup Artist Amy Sparks Martial Arts Studio Inspire Martial Arts Massage Therapist Mommy 2B Massage Mechanic/Auto Repair Olive Auto Center Medical Spa Burbank Infrared Sauna Men’s Clothing Chance Vintage Mexican Cuisine Tequilas Burbank Middle Eastern Cuisine Sotta Middle School John Muir Middle School Middle School Teacher Erin Konstantine Mortgage Broker Christine Hatch at the Mortgage Group Motorcycle Repair Born Free Cycles Moving Company Real RocknRoll Movas Museum Burbank Historial Society Music School Guitar Ninjas Nail Salon Oasis Nail Spa Natural/Health Food Store Sprouts Neurofeedback Provider Optimind Neurofeedback Nursery/Garden Store Tansy OB/Gyn Dr. Stephen Schmones Oil Change Valvoline Optometrist Monji Optometry Orthodontist Silva Orthodontics Outdoor Dining Eat Drink Be Burbank Parenting Classes Burbank Adult School Parent Ed Party Rentals Burbank Jumpers Party Supply Burbank Party Supply Pediatrician Dr. Jeremy Frend Permanent Makeup Artist Daisy Quimby at Kismet Collective Personal Trainer Brook Purdy Pest Control Get Ur Done Pet Groomer Doggy World Pet Sitter/Walker Ohana & Friends Pet Sitting Pet Supply C & C Pet Food Pet Friendly Restaurant Morrison Pharmacy Karen Pharmacy Photographer (Family/Portrait) Kristie Mastrolia Photographer (Wedding) Simile Photography Physical Therapist Core Conditioning Pilates Studio Kelly’s Pilates Pizza Dino’s Place to take kids in Burbank Round 1 Bowling & Amusement Plastic Surgeon Dr. George Orloff Plumber Vince’s Plumbing Podiatrist Dr. Joseph Park Pool Services Orozco Pool Pros Printing Shop Burbank Printing Private School Saint Francis Xavier Private School Teacher Teresa Smith Ramen Jinya Realtor Chris Rizzotti Record Store Run Out Groove Records Religious Institution Saint Finbar Romantic Restaurant Castaway Seafood Costa Azul Senior Care/Retirement Facility Belmont Village Shoe Store Feet Fleet Burbank Smoothie Acai Jungle Soup Lily’s Cafe Sporting Goods Store Big 5 Sports Bar Champs Sports Pub Sports Instructor Mike Graceffo Steakhouse Smokehouse Sushi Kuru Kuru Swim Lessons Lucile Cowle Swim School Tacos Fiesta Tacos Tailor Milt & Edie’s Talent Agency ACP Talent Tanning Salon The Spray Studio Tech Repair LAPC Networking Technology Store LAPC Networking Thai Cuisine Siri Thai Therapist/Counselor Nancy Lozano-Stecyk Thrift Store La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital LA Tires Western Tires Toy Store Blast from the Past Travel Agency Rebekah Ingraham-Travelnation Tutor Mission2Math Urgent Care Burbank Urgent Care Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine Hummus Republic Veterinarian Media City Animal Hospital Vintage Clothing Store Playclothes Vintage Waiter/Waitress Amber Stegman- Coral Cafe Web Designer Connie Nassios Weight Loss Center Weight Watchers Wine/Spirits Store Fancy Free Liquor Winery Urban Press Winery Women’s Clothing Audrey k Boutique Yoga Studio School of Stretch