2024 myBurbank’s Best Winners

By
Ashley Erikson
-
11613

Watch the 2024 myBurbank’s Best Winners Show!

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Hollywood Production Center
Water and Power

To all the winning businesses: You will be receiving a 2024 myBurbank’s Best window decal and a certificate acknowledging your win in the mail within two weeks. If you would like a digital decal or additional decals, please contact Ashley Erikson at aerikson@myburbank.com. She will also have some exciting advertising opportunities for you as well!

CATEGORYWINNER
AccountantCBIS Datatax
Acting SchoolBrian Cutler Actors Studio
AcupuncturistYoung Kim Acupuncture
Adult AmusementTony’s Darts Away
Antique StoreBest of Times
Appliance RepairSavon Appliance
Art Classes (Adults)Wine & Design
Art Classes (Kids)Jamie Butterworth
Art GalleryBetsy Leuke Creative Arts Center
AttorneyPeter Hosharian- Hosharian Law Firm
AudiologistMary Frintner
Auto DetailingBurbank Auto Detail
Auto PartsO’Reilly Auto Parts
BagelsHank’s Bagels
BakeryPorto’s Bakery
Banquet CenterCastaways
Bar & GrillFinney’s Crafthouse
Barbecue FoodHandy Market
BarberIsis Morris- Isis Black & Gold Barbershop
Barber ShopIsis Black & Gold Barbershop
BartenderHarvey at Hotel Amarano
Bath and BodyPhoebe Peacock
Beauty SupplyNaimie’s
Bicycle RepairStotts Bicycles
BobaIt’s Boba Time
BootcampBrooke Purdy- Fit Happens
Boxing GymFitiquity
BreakfastCoral Cafe
Breakfast BurritoLarry’s Chili Dogs
BreweryLincoln Brewery
Bridal ShopAYVAR Bridal and Evening Wear
BrunchCharlie & Friends
BuffetSmokehouse
Burbank EventHoliday in the Park
BurgerMorrison
Car DealershipCommunity Chevrolet
Car WashMagnolia Island Car Wash
CateringA Touch of Smoke BBQ
CBD StoreYour CBD Store
Children’s Indoor PlaygroundWonderland 4 Kids
Chinese CuisineFrontier Wok Too
ChiropractorChiropractic Remedy
Cocktail BarThe Broken Compass
Coffee ShopThree Sisters Coffee
Collectible ShopBlast from the Past
Comic Book StoreHouse of Secrets
Dance SchoolGarri Dance
DancewearFront and Center Stage
Day SparA Organic Spa
DaycareVillage Infant/Toddler Center
DeliKings Deli
DentistPalm Dental Studio
Dentist (Pediatric)Grin Garden
DermatologistDr. Martin Kay
Dessert ShopArtelice Patisserie
DieticianJoshua Yakes
Discount StoreDollar King
Dog TrainerMelissa Munoz-Pawsitive Perspective
Donut ShopDonut Hut
Dry CleanerMilt & Edie’s
Doula/MidwifeShannon Anderson
Early Childhood EducationOur Village Preschool
ElectricianPro Electric
Elementary SchoolRoosevelt Elementary School
Elementary School TeacherKathy Wills- Roosevelt
ENTDr. Warren Line
EstheticianLeona Bella Skin Care
Ethnic FoodMonte Carlo Deli
Event EntertainmentMadcap Balloons
Event/Meeting SpaceBurbank Chamber of Commerce
Event/Wedding PlannerHeather Gaudenzi
Eyebrow ServicesMercedes Shields- Krimson
Eyelash ServicesAlanna Awbrey- Krimson
Financial InstitutionUMe Credit Union
Fitness CenterHardcore Fitness
FloristEnchanted Florist
Framing StoreFour Corners Custom Framing
Furniture StoreBob’s Discount Furniture
Game StoreGeeky Teas & Games
General ContractorBrennan Construction
General Practice DoctorDr. Tejas I. Patel
Gift StoreBell Cottage
Gluten-free FoodTAP The Asian Project
Graphic DesignerBrianna Carman
Gymnastic StudioCal Elite Kids
Hair SalonKrimson
Hair StylistAmanda Rotunno- Krimson
HandymanDoug Purdy
Hardware/Home ImprovementDIY Center
Health/Life CoachKaren Knapp Coaching Inc.
High SchoolJohn Burroughs High School
High School TeacherJohnny Rotunno
Hobby StoreBurbank House of Hobbies
Home Decor StoreHome Goods
HotelHotel Amarano
House CleanerPerez Cleaning
House PainterBisordi Painting
Ice Cream ShopSliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory
Indian CuisineFlavor of India
Insurance AgentKevin Knapp- State Farm
Interior DesignTracy Lehman Interiors
Italian CuisinePinnochio Restaurant
Japanese CuisineNiko Niko
Jewelry StoreMindfulnest/Stay Home Friend
Kid Friendly RestaurantBob’s Big Boy
Kid’s Clothing StoreWear it Once Wear it Twice
LandscaperKB5 Design Studio
Late Night RestaurantCoral Cafe
Live Music VenueStarlight Bowl
Live TheatreThe Colony Theatre
Local Non-Profit OrganizationBurbank Arts and Education Foundation
LocksmithLeonard’s Lock & Key
Makeup ArtistAmy Sparks
Martial Arts StudioInspire Martial Arts
Massage TherapistMommy 2B Massage
Mechanic/Auto RepairOlive Auto Center
Medical SpaBurbank Infrared Sauna
Men’s ClothingChance Vintage
Mexican CuisineTequilas Burbank
Middle Eastern CuisineSotta
Middle SchoolJohn Muir Middle School
Middle School TeacherErin Konstantine
Mortgage BrokerChristine Hatch at the Mortgage Group
Motorcycle RepairBorn Free Cycles
Moving CompanyReal RocknRoll Movas
MuseumBurbank Historial Society
Music SchoolGuitar Ninjas
Nail SalonOasis Nail Spa
Natural/Health Food StoreSprouts
Neurofeedback ProviderOptimind Neurofeedback
Nursery/Garden StoreTansy
OB/GynDr. Stephen Schmones
Oil ChangeValvoline
OptometristMonji Optometry
OrthodontistSilva Orthodontics
Outdoor DiningEat Drink Be Burbank
Parenting ClassesBurbank Adult School Parent Ed
Party RentalsBurbank Jumpers
Party SupplyBurbank Party Supply
PediatricianDr. Jeremy Frend
Permanent Makeup ArtistDaisy Quimby at Kismet Collective
Personal TrainerBrook Purdy
Pest ControlGet Ur Done
Pet GroomerDoggy World
Pet Sitter/WalkerOhana & Friends Pet Sitting
Pet SupplyC & C Pet Food
Pet Friendly RestaurantMorrison
PharmacyKaren Pharmacy
Photographer (Family/Portrait)Kristie Mastrolia
Photographer (Wedding)Simile Photography
Physical TherapistCore Conditioning
Pilates StudioKelly’s Pilates
PizzaDino’s
Place to take kids in BurbankRound 1 Bowling & Amusement
Plastic SurgeonDr. George Orloff
PlumberVince’s Plumbing
PodiatristDr. Joseph Park
Pool ServicesOrozco Pool Pros
Printing ShopBurbank Printing
Private SchoolSaint Francis Xavier
Private School TeacherTeresa Smith
RamenJinya
RealtorChris Rizzotti
Record StoreRun Out Groove Records
Religious InstitutionSaint Finbar
Romantic RestaurantCastaway
SeafoodCosta Azul
Senior Care/Retirement FacilityBelmont Village
Shoe StoreFeet Fleet Burbank
SmoothieAcai Jungle
SoupLily’s Cafe
Sporting Goods StoreBig 5
Sports BarChamps Sports Pub
Sports InstructorMike Graceffo
SteakhouseSmokehouse
SushiKuru Kuru
Swim LessonsLucile Cowle Swim School
TacosFiesta Tacos
TailorMilt & Edie’s
Talent AgencyACP Talent
Tanning SalonThe Spray Studio
Tech RepairLAPC Networking
Technology StoreLAPC Networking
Thai CuisineSiri Thai
Therapist/CounselorNancy Lozano-Stecyk
Thrift StoreLa Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital LA
TiresWestern Tires
Toy StoreBlast from the Past
Travel AgencyRebekah Ingraham-Travelnation
TutorMission2Math
Urgent CareBurbank Urgent Care
Vegetarian/Vegan CuisineHummus Republic
VeterinarianMedia City Animal Hospital
Vintage Clothing StorePlayclothes Vintage
Waiter/WaitressAmber Stegman- Coral Cafe
Web DesignerConnie Nassios
Weight Loss CenterWeight Watchers
Wine/Spirits StoreFancy Free Liquor
WineryUrban Press Winery
Women’s ClothingAudrey k Boutique
Yoga StudioSchool of Stretch

