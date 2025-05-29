2025 myBurbank’s Best Winners

To all the winning businesses: You will be receiving a 2025 myBurbank’s Best window decal and a certificate acknowledging your win in the mail the first week of June. If you would like a digital decal or additional decals, please contact Ashley Erikson at aerikson@myburbank.com. She will also have some exciting advertising opportunities for you as well!
|Category
|Winner
|Accountant
|Caven & Associates, Inc.
|Acting School
|Brian Cutler Actors Studio
|Acupuncturist
|Ryu Acupuncture
|Adult Amusement
|Fantasia Billards
|Antique Store
|The Blue Pig
|Appliance Repair
|Big H & A
|Art Classes (Adults)
|Burbank Parks and Rec
|Art Classes (Kids)
|Animation Academy
|Art Gallery
|Betsy Leuke Creative Arts Center
|Attorney
|Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti
|Audiologist
|Sound Advice
|Auto Detailing
|Burbank Auto Detail
|Auto Parts
|Auto Zone Auto Parts
|Bagels
|Bagel Boss
|Bakery
|Porto’s Bakery
|Banquet Center
|Arbat Banquet Hall
|Bar & Grill
|Story Tavern
|Barbecue Food
|Wood Ranch BBQ
|Barber
|Art (Art’s barber shop)
|Barber Shop
|Fade Factory
|Bartender
|Harvey at Hotel Amarano
|Bath and Body
|Phoebe Peacock
|Beauty Supply
|Naimie’s
|Bicycle Repair
|Burbank Bike Shop
|Boba
|It’s Boba Time
|Book Store
|Barnes & Noble
|Bootcamp
|Hardcore Fitness
|Boxing Gym
|Defiant Gym
|Bread
|Random Acts of Breadness
|Breakfast
|The Great Grill
|Breakfast Burrito
|Larry’s Chili Dogs
|Brewery
|Brews Brothers
|Bridal Shop
|David’s Bridal
|Brunch
|Bea Bea’s
|Buffet
|Smokehouse
|Burbank Event
|Downtown Burbank Cultural Market
|Burger
|Smashed Burger
|Cake
|Martino’s Bakery
|Car Dealership
|Community Chevrolet
|Car Wash
|Burbank Express Car Wash
|Cardiologist
|Dr. Cynthia Thaik, MD
|Catering
|Wild Carvery
|CBD Store
|Your CBD Store
|Children’s Indoor Playground
|Castle & Crown
|Chili
|Chili John’s
|Chinese Cuisine
|Western Wok
|Chiropractor
|Stitt Chiropractor
|Cocktail Bar
|Broken Compass Tiki
|Coffee Shop
|Three Sisters Coffee
|Collectible Shop
|Burbank’s House of Hobbies
|Comic Book Store
|Emerald Knights
|Community Facebook Group
|Magnolia Park Mamas
|Community Member
|Mike Graceffo
|Cookies
|Crumbl
|Dance School
|Garri Dance Studio
|Dancewear
|Front and Center Stage
|Day Spa
|The ZenSai Spa
|Daycare
|A Bright Start Child Care
|Deli
|Submarine King
|Dentist
|Palm Dental Studio
|Dentist (Pediatric)
|Grin Garden
|Dermatologist
|Dr. David Friedman, MD
|Dessert Shop
|Choco Faberries
|Dietician
|Jeri Evans Nutrition
|Discount Store
|Dollar King
|Dog Trainer
|Up Dog LA
|Donut Shop
|Dad’s Donuts
|Doula/Midwife
|Shannon Anderson
|Dry Cleaner
|Milt & Edie’s
|Early Childhood Education
|Our Village Preschool
|Electrician
|Secure Electric
|Elementary School
|Roosevelt Elementary School
|Elementary School Teacher
|Julie Barnhart at Jefferson
|ENT
|Studio Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists
|Esthetician
|Leona Bella Skin Care
|Ethnic Food
|Monte Carlo Italian Deli
|Event Entertainment
|Madcap Balloons
|Event/Meeting Space
|Satara
|Event/Wedding Planner
|HoneyFitz Events
|Eyebrow Services
|Nora Threading Salon
|Eyelash Services
|Daisy Quimby at Kismet Collective
|Financial Institution
|UMe Credit Union
|Fitness Center
|Blink Fitness
|Florist
|Enchanted Florist
|Framing Store
|Four Corners Custom Framing
|Frozen Yogurt
|Menchie’s
|Furniture Store
|West Elm
|Game Store
|Geeky Teas & Games
|General Contractor
|Go ADU Construction
|Gardener
|Mike’s Lawn Service
|General Practice Doctor
|Richard Kroop
|Genetic Counselor
|Kimberly Childers, CGC
|Gift Store
|Bell Cottage
|Gluten-free Food
|Wild Carvery
|Graphic Designer
|Bravo Design
|Guns & Ammo
|Gun World
|Gymnastic Studio
|Cal Elite Kids
|Hair Salon
|Krimson
|Hair Stylist
|Amanda Rotunno- Krimson
|Handyman
|John Berger
|Happy Hour
|Inkwell Tavern
|Hardware/Home Improvement
|DIY Center
|Health/Life Coach
|Karen Knapp Coaching Inc.
|High School
|John Burroughs High School
|High School Teacher
|Patrick McMenamin, BHS
|Higher Education
|New York Film Academy
|Hobby Store
|LA Sports Cards
|Home Decor Store
|Hobby Lobby
|Hot Dog
|Larry’s Chili Dogs
|Hotel
|Hotel Amarano
|House Cleaner
|Mayday Home Cleaning
|House Painter
|Keith Painting Inc.
|Ice Cream Shop
|Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory
|Indian Cuisine
|Flavor of India
|Insurance Agent
|Tom McDonald
|Interior Design
|RM Interior Design
|Italian Cuisine
|MA’s Italian Kitchen
|Japanese Cuisine
|Gyu-Kaku Japanese bbq
|Jewelry Store
|Burbank Jewelry Outlet
|Juice
|Bone Juice
|Kid Friendly Restaurant
|Tequilas Burbank
|Kid’s Clothing Store
|Wear it Once Wear it Twice
|Lactation Consultant
|Brandi Jordan
|Landscaper
|Alvarez Lawn and Landscape
|Laser Hair Removal
|Skin Blvd LA
|Latin Cuisine
|La Bamba
|Late Night Restaurant
|Bob’s Big Boy
|Live Theatre
|The Colony Theatre
|Liquor Store
|Fancy Free Liquor
|Local Non-Profit Organization
|Home Again Los Angeles
|Locksmith
|Golden State Lock and Key
|Makeup Artist
|Amy Sparks
|Marketing Agency
|CrowdBoost Marketing
|Martial Arts Studio
|Beyond Martial Arts
|Massage Therapist
|Eric Boguslavsky
|Mechanic/Auto Repair
|Tyerman’s Automotive and Suspension
|Medical Spa
|Burbank Infrared Sauna
|Men’s Clothing
|New Star
|Mental Health Services
|Mindset Counseling & Psychotherapy
|Mexican Cuisine
|Los Amigos Bar & Grill
|Middle Eastern Cuisine
|Sotta
|Middle School
|Luther Burbank Middle School
|Middle School Teacher
|Stephen James (John Muir)
|Mortgage Broker
|CA Finance Group
|Motorcycle Repair
|BMW motorcycles of Burbank
|Moving Company
|Big Dave’s Moving Company
|Museum
|The Mystic Museum
|Music School
|Guitar Ninjas
|Nail Salon
|Sage Nail Studio
|Natural/Health Food Store
|Sprouts
|Neurofeedback Provider
|Brain Potential
|Nursery/Garden Store
|Tansy
|Oddities
|Bearded Lady Vintage
|OB/Gyn
|Dr. Carlos A. Flores, M.D.
|Oil Change
|Greg’s Tune-Up
|Omelette
|Eat’N Park
|Oncologist
|Dr. Maurice Berkowtiz
|Optometrist
|Burbank Family Optometry
|Orthodontist
|Silva Orthodontics
|Outdoor Dining
|Castaway
|Parenting Classes
|Burbank Adult School Parent Ed
|Party Rentals
|Andersons Party Rentals
|Party Supply
|Burbank Party Supplies
|Pediatrician
|Dr. Jeremy Frend
|Permanent Makeup Artist
|Bella Browz
|Personal Trainer
|Kelly Heffner
|Pest Control
|Mills Pest Management
|Pet Groomer
|Doggie Avenue
|Pet Sitter/Walker
|Ohana & Friends Pet Sitting
|Pet Supply
|Centinela Feed & Pet Supply
|Pet Friendly Restaurant
|The Morrison
|Pharmacy
|Magnolia Pharmacy
|Photographer (Family/Portrait)
|Kristie Mastrolia
|Photographer (Wedding)
|Hasselblad Studios
|Physical Therapist
|BSP Physical Therapy
|Pilates Studio
|Club Pilates
|Pizza
|Slice House
|Place for live music
|Inkwell Tavern
|Place to take kids in Burbank
|Round 1 Bowling & Amusement
|Plastic Surgeon
|Dr. George Orloff
|Plumber
|Highland Plumbing
|Podiatrist
|Burbank Foot & Ankle Podiatry Center
|Poke
|All About Poke
|Pool Services
|Aqua Masters
|Pottery Studio
|Claytivity
|Printing Shop
|Burbank Printing
|Private Gym
|Conquer All Things Fitness
|Private School
|Saint Finbar Parish School
|Private School Teacher
|Emmery Thompson (Finbar)
|Ramen
|Silverlake Ramen
|Realtor
|Christopher Rizzotti
|Record Store
|Atomic Records
|Religious Institution
|Media City Church
|Romantic Restaurant
|Urban Press Winery
|Seafood
|The Boiling Crab
|Senior Care/Retirement Facility
|Savant of Burbank West
|Shoe Store
|Shoe Palace
|Smoothie
|Basecamp Dinette
|Soup
|Coral Cafe
|Sporting Goods Store
|Big 5
|Sports Bar
|Champs Sports Pub
|Sports Instructor
|Alen Grigorian
|Steakhouse
|Smokehouse
|Spray Tan
|Tan Lines
|Sushi
|Nico Nico
|Swim Lessons
|Lucile Cowle Swim School
|Tacos
|Guisado’s
|Tailor
|The Brides Tailor
|Talent Agency
|RPM Talent Agency
|Tanning Salon
|Media City Sun
|Tech Repair
|New World Mac
|Technology Store
|LAPC Networking
|Thai Cuisine
|My Little Home Thai Kitchen
|Therapist/Counselor
|Nancy Lozano-Stecyk
|Thrift Store
|Chance Vintage
|Tires
|American Tire Depot
|Toy Store
|Blast from the Past
|Travel Agency
|Travel Agency Burbank
|Tutor
|Mission2Math
|Urgent Care
|Glenoaks Urgent Care
|Urology
|Armen Kassabian
|Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine
|Tony’s Darts Away
|Veterinarian
|Rainbow Veterinary Hospital
|Vintage Clothing Store
|Playclothes Vintage
|Waiter/Waitress
|Zack at Niko Niko
|Waxing
|The Wax Studio
|Web Designer
|Once Interactive
|Weight Loss Center
|Body Revolution LA
|Winery
|Urban Press Winery
|Women’s Clothing
|Audrey k Boutique
|Yoga Instructor
|Kimberly Schultz
|Yoga Studio
|School of Stretch