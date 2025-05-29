2025 myBurbank’s Best Winners

To all the winning businesses: You will be receiving a 2025 myBurbank’s Best window decal and a certificate acknowledging your win in the mail the first week of June. If you would like a digital decal or additional decals, please contact Ashley Erikson at aerikson@myburbank.com. She will also have some exciting advertising opportunities for you as well!

CategoryWinner
AccountantCaven & Associates, Inc.
Acting SchoolBrian Cutler Actors Studio
AcupuncturistRyu Acupuncture 
Adult AmusementFantasia Billards 
Antique StoreThe Blue Pig 
Appliance RepairBig H & A
Art Classes (Adults)Burbank Parks and Rec 
Art Classes (Kids)Animation Academy 
Art GalleryBetsy Leuke Creative Arts Center
AttorneyLaw Offices of Adrianos Facchetti
AudiologistSound Advice 
Auto DetailingBurbank Auto Detail
Auto PartsAuto Zone Auto Parts
BagelsBagel Boss 
BakeryPorto’s Bakery
Banquet CenterArbat Banquet Hall 
Bar & GrillStory Tavern 
Barbecue FoodWood Ranch BBQ 
BarberArt (Art’s barber shop)
Barber ShopFade Factory 
BartenderHarvey at Hotel Amarano
Bath and BodyPhoebe Peacock
Beauty SupplyNaimie’s
Bicycle RepairBurbank Bike Shop
BobaIt’s Boba Time
Book StoreBarnes & Noble
BootcampHardcore Fitness 
Boxing GymDefiant Gym 
BreadRandom Acts of Breadness
BreakfastThe Great Grill 
Breakfast BurritoLarry’s Chili Dogs
BreweryBrews Brothers 
Bridal ShopDavid’s Bridal 
BrunchBea Bea’s 
BuffetSmokehouse
Burbank EventDowntown Burbank Cultural Market 
BurgerSmashed Burger 
CakeMartino’s Bakery
Car DealershipCommunity Chevrolet
Car WashBurbank Express Car Wash
CardiologistDr. Cynthia Thaik, MD
CateringWild Carvery 
CBD StoreYour CBD Store
Children’s Indoor PlaygroundCastle & Crown 
ChiliChili John’s 
Chinese CuisineWestern Wok 
ChiropractorStitt Chiropractor 
Cocktail BarBroken Compass Tiki
Coffee ShopThree Sisters Coffee
Collectible ShopBurbank’s House of Hobbies 
Comic Book StoreEmerald Knights 
Community Facebook GroupMagnolia Park Mamas 
Community MemberMike Graceffo 
CookiesCrumbl
Dance SchoolGarri Dance Studio
DancewearFront and Center Stage
Day SpaThe ZenSai Spa 
DaycareA Bright Start Child Care 
DeliSubmarine King 
DentistPalm Dental Studio
Dentist (Pediatric)Grin Garden
DermatologistDr. David Friedman, MD
Dessert ShopChoco Faberries 
DieticianJeri Evans Nutrition 
Discount StoreDollar King
Dog TrainerUp Dog LA
Donut ShopDad’s Donuts 
Doula/MidwifeShannon Anderson
Dry CleanerMilt & Edie’s
Early Childhood EducationOur Village Preschool
ElectricianSecure Electric
Elementary SchoolRoosevelt Elementary School
Elementary School TeacherJulie Barnhart at Jefferson 
ENTStudio Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists
EstheticianLeona Bella Skin Care
Ethnic FoodMonte Carlo Italian Deli
Event EntertainmentMadcap Balloons
Event/Meeting SpaceSatara
Event/Wedding PlannerHoneyFitz Events
Eyebrow ServicesNora Threading Salon 
Eyelash ServicesDaisy Quimby at Kismet Collective 
Financial InstitutionUMe Credit Union
Fitness CenterBlink Fitness 
FloristEnchanted Florist
Framing StoreFour Corners Custom Framing
Frozen YogurtMenchie’s 
Furniture StoreWest Elm 
Game StoreGeeky Teas & Games
General ContractorGo ADU Construction
GardenerMike’s Lawn Service
General Practice DoctorRichard Kroop 
Genetic CounselorKimberly Childers, CGC
Gift StoreBell Cottage
Gluten-free FoodWild Carvery 
Graphic DesignerBravo Design
Guns & AmmoGun World
Gymnastic StudioCal Elite Kids
Hair SalonKrimson
Hair StylistAmanda Rotunno- Krimson
HandymanJohn Berger
Happy HourInkwell Tavern 
Hardware/Home ImprovementDIY Center
Health/Life CoachKaren Knapp Coaching Inc.
High SchoolJohn Burroughs High School
High School TeacherPatrick McMenamin, BHS 
Higher EducationNew York Film Academy 
Hobby StoreLA Sports Cards
Home Decor StoreHobby Lobby 
Hot DogLarry’s Chili Dogs
HotelHotel Amarano
House CleanerMayday Home Cleaning
House PainterKeith Painting Inc.
Ice Cream ShopSliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory
Indian CuisineFlavor of India
Insurance AgentTom McDonald
Interior DesignRM Interior Design
Italian CuisineMA’s Italian Kitchen 
Japanese CuisineGyu-Kaku Japanese bbq 
Jewelry StoreBurbank Jewelry Outlet 
JuiceBone Juice 
Kid Friendly RestaurantTequilas Burbank 
Kid’s Clothing StoreWear it Once Wear it Twice
Lactation ConsultantBrandi Jordan
LandscaperAlvarez Lawn and Landscape
Laser Hair RemovalSkin Blvd LA 
Latin CuisineLa Bamba
Late Night RestaurantBob’s Big Boy 
Live TheatreThe Colony Theatre
Liquor StoreFancy Free Liquor
Local Non-Profit OrganizationHome Again Los Angeles
LocksmithGolden State Lock and Key
Makeup ArtistAmy Sparks
Marketing AgencyCrowdBoost Marketing
Martial Arts StudioBeyond Martial Arts 
Massage TherapistEric Boguslavsky 
Mechanic/Auto RepairTyerman’s Automotive and Suspension
Medical SpaBurbank Infrared Sauna
Men’s ClothingNew Star
Mental Health ServicesMindset Counseling & Psychotherapy 
Mexican CuisineLos Amigos Bar & Grill 
Middle Eastern CuisineSotta
Middle SchoolLuther Burbank Middle School 
Middle School TeacherStephen James (John Muir) 
Mortgage BrokerCA Finance Group
Motorcycle RepairBMW motorcycles of Burbank
Moving CompanyBig Dave’s Moving Company 
MuseumThe Mystic Museum 
Music SchoolGuitar Ninjas
Nail SalonSage Nail Studio 
Natural/Health Food StoreSprouts
Neurofeedback ProviderBrain Potential
Nursery/Garden StoreTansy
OdditiesBearded Lady Vintage
OB/GynDr. Carlos A. Flores, M.D.
Oil ChangeGreg’s Tune-Up 
OmeletteEat’N Park 
OncologistDr. Maurice Berkowtiz 
OptometristBurbank Family Optometry 
OrthodontistSilva Orthodontics
Outdoor DiningCastaway 
Parenting ClassesBurbank Adult School Parent Ed
Party RentalsAndersons Party Rentals 
Party SupplyBurbank Party Supplies
PediatricianDr. Jeremy Frend
Permanent Makeup ArtistBella Browz 
Personal TrainerKelly Heffner 
Pest ControlMills Pest Management 
Pet GroomerDoggie Avenue 
Pet Sitter/WalkerOhana & Friends Pet Sitting
Pet SupplyCentinela Feed & Pet Supply
Pet Friendly RestaurantThe Morrison
PharmacyMagnolia Pharmacy 
Photographer (Family/Portrait)Kristie Mastrolia
Photographer (Wedding)Hasselblad Studios 
Physical TherapistBSP Physical Therapy 
Pilates StudioClub Pilates 
PizzaSlice House 
Place for live musicInkwell Tavern
Place to take kids in BurbankRound 1 Bowling & Amusement
Plastic SurgeonDr. George Orloff
PlumberHighland Plumbing 
PodiatristBurbank Foot & Ankle Podiatry Center
PokeAll About Poke 
Pool ServicesAqua Masters 
Pottery StudioClaytivity 
Printing ShopBurbank Printing
Private GymConquer All Things Fitness
Private SchoolSaint Finbar Parish School
Private School TeacherEmmery Thompson (Finbar)
RamenSilverlake Ramen 
RealtorChristopher Rizzotti
Record StoreAtomic Records 
Religious InstitutionMedia City Church 
Romantic RestaurantUrban Press Winery 
SeafoodThe Boiling Crab 
Senior Care/Retirement FacilitySavant of Burbank West 
Shoe StoreShoe Palace
SmoothieBasecamp Dinette
SoupCoral Cafe 
Sporting Goods StoreBig 5
Sports BarChamps Sports Pub
Sports InstructorAlen Grigorian
SteakhouseSmokehouse
Spray TanTan Lines 
SushiNico Nico 
Swim LessonsLucile Cowle Swim School
TacosGuisado’s 
TailorThe Brides Tailor 
Talent AgencyRPM Talent Agency 
Tanning SalonMedia City Sun
Tech RepairNew World Mac 
Technology StoreLAPC Networking
Thai CuisineMy Little Home Thai Kitchen 
Therapist/CounselorNancy Lozano-Stecyk
Thrift StoreChance Vintage 
TiresAmerican Tire Depot 
Toy StoreBlast from the Past
Travel AgencyTravel Agency Burbank 
TutorMission2Math
Urgent CareGlenoaks Urgent Care 
UrologyArmen Kassabian 
Vegetarian/Vegan CuisineTony’s Darts Away 
VeterinarianRainbow Veterinary Hospital 
Vintage Clothing StorePlayclothes Vintage
Waiter/WaitressZack at Niko Niko 
WaxingThe Wax Studio 
Web DesignerOnce Interactive 
Weight Loss CenterBody Revolution LA 
WineryUrban Press Winery
Women’s ClothingAudrey k Boutique
Yoga InstructorKimberly Schultz
Yoga StudioSchool of Stretch

