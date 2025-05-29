2025 myBurbank’s Best Winners

To all the winning businesses: You will be receiving a 2025 myBurbank’s Best window decal and a certificate acknowledging your win in the mail the first week of June. If you would like a digital decal or additional decals, please contact Ashley Erikson at aerikson@myburbank.com. She will also have some exciting advertising opportunities for you as well!

Category Winner Accountant Caven & Associates, Inc. Acting School Brian Cutler Actors Studio Acupuncturist Ryu Acupuncture Adult Amusement Fantasia Billards Antique Store The Blue Pig Appliance Repair Big H & A Art Classes (Adults) Burbank Parks and Rec Art Classes (Kids) Animation Academy Art Gallery Betsy Leuke Creative Arts Center Attorney Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti Audiologist Sound Advice Auto Detailing Burbank Auto Detail Auto Parts Auto Zone Auto Parts Bagels Bagel Boss Bakery Porto’s Bakery Banquet Center Arbat Banquet Hall Bar & Grill Story Tavern Barbecue Food Wood Ranch BBQ Barber Art (Art’s barber shop) Barber Shop Fade Factory Bartender Harvey at Hotel Amarano Bath and Body Phoebe Peacock Beauty Supply Naimie’s Bicycle Repair Burbank Bike Shop Boba It’s Boba Time Book Store Barnes & Noble Bootcamp Hardcore Fitness Boxing Gym Defiant Gym Bread Random Acts of Breadness Breakfast The Great Grill Breakfast Burrito Larry’s Chili Dogs Brewery Brews Brothers Bridal Shop David’s Bridal Brunch Bea Bea’s Buffet Smokehouse Burbank Event Downtown Burbank Cultural Market Burger Smashed Burger Cake Martino’s Bakery Car Dealership Community Chevrolet Car Wash Burbank Express Car Wash Cardiologist Dr. Cynthia Thaik, MD Catering Wild Carvery CBD Store Your CBD Store Children’s Indoor Playground Castle & Crown Chili Chili John’s Chinese Cuisine Western Wok Chiropractor Stitt Chiropractor Cocktail Bar Broken Compass Tiki Coffee Shop Three Sisters Coffee Collectible Shop Burbank’s House of Hobbies Comic Book Store Emerald Knights Community Facebook Group Magnolia Park Mamas Community Member Mike Graceffo Cookies Crumbl Dance School Garri Dance Studio Dancewear Front and Center Stage Day Spa The ZenSai Spa Daycare A Bright Start Child Care Deli Submarine King Dentist Palm Dental Studio Dentist (Pediatric) Grin Garden Dermatologist Dr. David Friedman, MD Dessert Shop Choco Faberries Dietician Jeri Evans Nutrition Discount Store Dollar King Dog Trainer Up Dog LA Donut Shop Dad’s Donuts Doula/Midwife Shannon Anderson Dry Cleaner Milt & Edie’s Early Childhood Education Our Village Preschool Electrician Secure Electric Elementary School Roosevelt Elementary School Elementary School Teacher Julie Barnhart at Jefferson ENT Studio Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists Esthetician Leona Bella Skin Care Ethnic Food Monte Carlo Italian Deli Event Entertainment Madcap Balloons Event/Meeting Space Satara Event/Wedding Planner HoneyFitz Events Eyebrow Services Nora Threading Salon Eyelash Services Daisy Quimby at Kismet Collective Financial Institution UMe Credit Union Fitness Center Blink Fitness Florist Enchanted Florist Framing Store Four Corners Custom Framing Frozen Yogurt Menchie’s Furniture Store West Elm Game Store Geeky Teas & Games General Contractor Go ADU Construction Gardener Mike’s Lawn Service General Practice Doctor Richard Kroop Genetic Counselor Kimberly Childers, CGC Gift Store Bell Cottage Gluten-free Food Wild Carvery Graphic Designer Bravo Design Guns & Ammo Gun World Gymnastic Studio Cal Elite Kids Hair Salon Krimson Hair Stylist Amanda Rotunno- Krimson Handyman John Berger Happy Hour Inkwell Tavern Hardware/Home Improvement DIY Center Health/Life Coach Karen Knapp Coaching Inc. High School John Burroughs High School High School Teacher Patrick McMenamin, BHS Higher Education New York Film Academy Hobby Store LA Sports Cards Home Decor Store Hobby Lobby Hot Dog Larry’s Chili Dogs Hotel Hotel Amarano House Cleaner Mayday Home Cleaning House Painter Keith Painting Inc. Ice Cream Shop Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory Indian Cuisine Flavor of India Insurance Agent Tom McDonald Interior Design RM Interior Design Italian Cuisine MA’s Italian Kitchen Japanese Cuisine Gyu-Kaku Japanese bbq Jewelry Store Burbank Jewelry Outlet Juice Bone Juice Kid Friendly Restaurant Tequilas Burbank Kid’s Clothing Store Wear it Once Wear it Twice Lactation Consultant Brandi Jordan Landscaper Alvarez Lawn and Landscape Laser Hair Removal Skin Blvd LA Latin Cuisine La Bamba Late Night Restaurant Bob’s Big Boy Live Theatre The Colony Theatre Liquor Store Fancy Free Liquor Local Non-Profit Organization Home Again Los Angeles Locksmith Golden State Lock and Key Makeup Artist Amy Sparks Marketing Agency CrowdBoost Marketing Martial Arts Studio Beyond Martial Arts Massage Therapist Eric Boguslavsky Mechanic/Auto Repair Tyerman’s Automotive and Suspension Medical Spa Burbank Infrared Sauna Men’s Clothing New Star Mental Health Services Mindset Counseling & Psychotherapy Mexican Cuisine Los Amigos Bar & Grill Middle Eastern Cuisine Sotta Middle School Luther Burbank Middle School Middle School Teacher Stephen James (John Muir) Mortgage Broker CA Finance Group Motorcycle Repair BMW motorcycles of Burbank Moving Company Big Dave’s Moving Company Museum The Mystic Museum Music School Guitar Ninjas Nail Salon Sage Nail Studio Natural/Health Food Store Sprouts Neurofeedback Provider Brain Potential Nursery/Garden Store Tansy Oddities Bearded Lady Vintage OB/Gyn Dr. Carlos A. Flores, M.D. Oil Change Greg’s Tune-Up Omelette Eat’N Park Oncologist Dr. Maurice Berkowtiz Optometrist Burbank Family Optometry Orthodontist Silva Orthodontics Outdoor Dining Castaway Parenting Classes Burbank Adult School Parent Ed Party Rentals Andersons Party Rentals Party Supply Burbank Party Supplies Pediatrician Dr. Jeremy Frend Permanent Makeup Artist Bella Browz Personal Trainer Kelly Heffner Pest Control Mills Pest Management Pet Groomer Doggie Avenue Pet Sitter/Walker Ohana & Friends Pet Sitting Pet Supply Centinela Feed & Pet Supply Pet Friendly Restaurant The Morrison Pharmacy Magnolia Pharmacy Photographer (Family/Portrait) Kristie Mastrolia Photographer (Wedding) Hasselblad Studios Physical Therapist BSP Physical Therapy Pilates Studio Club Pilates Pizza Slice House Place for live music Inkwell Tavern Place to take kids in Burbank Round 1 Bowling & Amusement Plastic Surgeon Dr. George Orloff Plumber Highland Plumbing Podiatrist Burbank Foot & Ankle Podiatry Center Poke All About Poke Pool Services Aqua Masters Pottery Studio Claytivity Printing Shop Burbank Printing Private Gym Conquer All Things Fitness Private School Saint Finbar Parish School Private School Teacher Emmery Thompson (Finbar) Ramen Silverlake Ramen Realtor Christopher Rizzotti Record Store Atomic Records Religious Institution Media City Church Romantic Restaurant Urban Press Winery Seafood The Boiling Crab Senior Care/Retirement Facility Savant of Burbank West Shoe Store Shoe Palace Smoothie Basecamp Dinette Soup Coral Cafe Sporting Goods Store Big 5 Sports Bar Champs Sports Pub Sports Instructor Alen Grigorian Steakhouse Smokehouse Spray Tan Tan Lines Sushi Nico Nico Swim Lessons Lucile Cowle Swim School Tacos Guisado’s Tailor The Brides Tailor Talent Agency RPM Talent Agency Tanning Salon Media City Sun Tech Repair New World Mac Technology Store LAPC Networking Thai Cuisine My Little Home Thai Kitchen Therapist/Counselor Nancy Lozano-Stecyk Thrift Store Chance Vintage Tires American Tire Depot Toy Store Blast from the Past Travel Agency Travel Agency Burbank Tutor Mission2Math Urgent Care Glenoaks Urgent Care Urology Armen Kassabian Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine Tony’s Darts Away Veterinarian Rainbow Veterinary Hospital Vintage Clothing Store Playclothes Vintage Waiter/Waitress Zack at Niko Niko Waxing The Wax Studio Web Designer Once Interactive Weight Loss Center Body Revolution LA Winery Urban Press Winery Women’s Clothing Audrey k Boutique Yoga Instructor Kimberly Schultz Yoga Studio School of Stretch