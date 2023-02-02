24 Valentine’s Date Ideas in Burbank

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! Here are the top 24 date ideas to do the week of Valentine’s day in Burbank. You’ll find something for every couple on this list and never have to leave Burbank’s city limits to do it.

Castaway Dinner

Voted Best Romantic Restaurant in the 2022 myBurbank’s Best Contest, Castaway provides breathtaking views of the valley, paired with delicious food and cocktails. On Valentine’s Day they are offering a Four-Course Dinner Sweetheart Special for $130 per person, or a Three-Course Dinner for $105 per person from February 10-13.

Flapper’s Comedy Club

If you’re looking for dinner and entertainment, come see the Valentine’s Day Date Night Show at Flappers, starting at 7:00pm. It’s also Celebrity Drop-In Tuesday that night. Get tickets to their 9:30PM show and who knows who will walk through the doors and grace the Burbank stage. Valentine’s Night tickets are $50.

Phoebe Peacock Custom Perfume

Visit the Magnolia Park perfume and gift store, Phoebe Peacock, and make a custom perfume scent with your sweetheart. In-house blends start at $95 and you’ll get to work with one of their Mixtresses to create your own signature scent.

Photo from phoebepeacock.com

Wine and Paint Class

While their Valentine’s Day class is sold out, Wine and Design paint studio in Burbank has classes all throughout the week. If you want to skip the hustle and bustle of the holiday, take a class the weekend before where they have a love potion, “All you need is love,” and “I made you a mix tape,” painting class. Classes cost around $45.

Lattes with Love

Red Maple Cafe has a Ripples machine that prints pictures on latte foam using a carrot extract. You can use a QR code in the cafe to upload a picture and get it printed right on your drink. It’s a fun and affordable way to treat your sweetheart out and have the memory of your couples photo on your foam.

Smokehouse

The iconic Smokehouse restaurant has a special Valentine’s Day menu starting at 4:00pm that Tuesday. Don’t worry, the “World’s Greatest Garlic Bread!” is on that menu. Make sure to call and make a reservation.

Photo from Instagram @smokehouse1946

Terrace Restaurant & Lounge

Mouth-watering Mediterranean food, a full bar, live music, a dance floor, indoor and outdoor dining, hookah, and live entertainment. Terrace is all this wrapped into one. Make a reservation on Valentine’s Day for a party with live performances, a DJ, and dance show.

Urban Press Winery

This Downtown Burbank winery is offering not one, but two romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner specials. Choose their “Romantic Affair” event to enjoy an evening inside the winery under candlelight, along with a 4-course dinner while being serenaded by a harpist. Or you can choose “Arabian Nights” to enjoy your 4-course dinner out under the patio and stars, while be entranced by a belly dance performer. Tickets are $125.

Musical Theatre at The Colony

Calvin Berger, a hilarious musical about unrequited high school love and feelings, opens at The Colony Theatre On February 16th. It’s a fun date night in Downtown Burbank, the week of Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $55 but you can use code LOVENOTE for $15 off through February.

The Colony Theatre in Burbank.

Mariachi Music at Tequilas Burbank

Tequilas Burbank has just renovated their outdoor space and is now hosting a live Mariachi band on Friday nights and live music on Sundays for brunch. If you want to skip the Valentine’s Day rush and do something later in the week, this is a perfect option.

Sunset Hike

You don’t have to spend money to show your love, sometimes spending time is all you need. Burbank has two great hiking trails at Stough Canyon and Wildwood Canyon, that offers stunning views of the city. Take a sunset hike and have a picnic dinner at the top of the hill for a romantic but outdoorsy date night.

Staycation

Want a night out from the kids and house without leaving town? Book a hotel staycation night at The Tangerine. This boutique style hotel offers intimate rooms with an artsy twist. Dine in at Don Cucos for diner next door and before you check out make sure to enjoy a complimentary breakfast of baked goods from Homeboy Bakery.

Photo from thetangerine.com

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement

Want to feel like a kid again? Visit Round 1 Amusement in the Burbank Town Center. They have an enormous arcade, bar, billiards, karaoke room and bowling. Let loose and have fun with your sweetheart like you use to do when you were younger.

Take a Horse Ride

Burbank is home to the Rancho horse community and the LA Equestrian Center. It’s also home to Circle K Riding Stables where you can take guided hours tours through the Griffith Park hills. They even offer a ride up to the Hollywood Sign and back. To make a reservation call (818) 843-9890.

Roller Rink

Roller skate/blade to dark 80s, New Wave and Post Punk music at the “Valentine’s Skate Date,” hosted by Skate Oddity at the LA Kings Burbank Sports Center. The skate night is on Saturday, February 11th and will also host vegan treats and cute and cooky vendors. Tickets start at $20 for general admission.

Verdigo Boulders

Even if you are new to climbing, Verdigo Boulders is a great place to try your hand at this style of rock climbing without ropes or harnesses. The space has 15 foot high bouldering walls and over 700 square feet of climbing space. It’s a fun and active date that will be sure to work up an appetite for a romantic dinner out. Day passes cost $30 and show rentals are $4.

Verdigo Boulders. photo from Instagram @verdigoboulders

Go to the Movies

Burbank has three AMC theatres, the AMC 16 being the largest. On Valentine’s Day you can see Avatar: The Way of Water in IMAX with Laser 3D, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, or Titanic 25 Year Anniversary. Make sure to stop into MacGuffins Bar before the movie to try one of their signature cocktails like the Peanut Butter Coke Float or the Pop-A-Razzi Punch.

Couples Massage

Enjoy a relaxing couple’s massage at rA Organic Spa. They have everything from Shiatsu, Swedish-Balinese, Thai, and deep tissue massage choices. Right now they are also offering a Valentine’s Day gift card special where if you spend $250 you get a $25 bonus, offer ends Valentine’s Day.

Mystic Museum

For couples into all things horror and film, visit the Mystic Museum’s immersive pop-ups. Located on Magnolia Blvd inside of the Mystic Museum shop is the “90s Slashers” exhibit featuring iconic sets and props to take you back to your favorite slasher film moments. Just down the street is their other location, Slashback Video, an all-horror VHS immersive store experience and art gallery.

Friday Nite Laughs

If you’re looking for a weekend date, the Nitecap is a small comedy club offering weekend shows like their “Friday Nite Laughs” where the biggest and brightest comedians come out to the club. Tickets are only $15 when purchased by the Monday before the show.

Photo from Instagram @nitecapla

Picturistik

Located inside the Burbank Town Center, Picturistik is part photo booth, part sustainable art experience. It’s a super fun date where you can have fun enjoying art and taking cute pictures along the way.

Escape Room

Can you and your date master the art of escape in under 90 minutes? Test your skills at Exit Artists “Vegas Heist,” a casino themed escape room located in Burbank. Games for 2-4 players cost $200, so bring another couple for a double Valentine’s date night.

DeBell Golf

Book some tee time with your significant other and start your golf adventure at Burbank’s DeBell Golf Course. Finish the date at the Hilltop Restaurant and Bar located on the second story of the DeBell Clubhouse with amazing food and views of the course.

Helicopter Tour

Orbic Air offers helicopter rides that depart from the Hollywood Burbank Airport. They are offering Valentine’s Day Helicopter Specials on the following weekend including a Malibu mountain top landing, LA rooftop landing, Hollywood Sign tour, sunset tour, and the Valentine’s Day Deluxe package that includes a 60 minute air tour with a champagne toast and chocolates.