50% Off Adoptions at the Burbank Animal Shelter

To help CLEAR OUR SHELTER, the Burbank Animal Shelter will be offering half off adoption fees for ALL ANIMALS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST!

The Burbank Animal Shelter is participating in NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign from August 1–31. Now in its 12th year, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 partners with shelters and rescues in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise funds for shelters and rescues’ animal welfare operations.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter and adopt your newest best friend!!