From now until May 2nd, the Burbank Animal Shelter is offering 50% off adoption fees for all of our amazing animals. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly cat or a playful pup (we do have lots of pups), your new best friend is waiting. Come meet them today and help us get them home!
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50% Off Adoptions at the Burbank Animal Shelter
From now until May 2nd, the Burbank Animal Shelter is offering 50% off adoption fees for all of our amazing animals.
Burbank Public Library Launches New Bookmobile to Bring Books Into Neighborhoods
The Buena Vista Branch Library parking lot was filled with excitement on April 14th as the Burbank Public Library officially unveiled its fully equipped bookmobile designed to bring library services beyond traditional walls and directly into neighborhoods across the city.
Early Morning Stabbing Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized
Officers conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area for the suspect but were unable to locate anyone matching the description