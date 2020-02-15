A Unique Way to Remember Kobe

People have found a number of ways to mourn the death of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

Burbank Sports Cards Owner Rob Veres decided he wanted children to have something to remember Bryant by.

So in helping alive the memory of the five-time NBA Champion, who died along with eight others in a helicopter crash last month in Calabasas, he decided to into his inventory and make a sizable donation.

“We’ve given away 4,600 Kobes in the past week, 1,600 to the Boys and Girls Club in Sun Valley, Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale Sunland, a whole bunch of cities,” Veres said. “We gave away 1,200 to Burbank Parks and Recreation. We gave 575 to Edison Elementary School, 750 to Jefferson Elementary School, 300 to St. Francis (Xavier) and we’re about to give the Boys Scouts about 450 cards.”

With more than 43 million cards in its warehouse, Veres said he didn’t have to go out and purchase any of the cards as he already had them in stock.

“I just thought it would be a cool idea that these kids have a Kobe card. After all that went on and such a terrible situation, these kids don’t have Kobe jerseys or Kobe shoes or Kobe anything,” Veres said. “I thought they’d get a kick out of it, so I decided to do it.”