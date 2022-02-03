Accident With Overturned Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Driver for Reckless Driving

Burbank police released the following information:

On January 31, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to the intersection of Hollywood Way and Pacific Avenue after receiving a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles, one of which was reported to have rolled several times.

When police officers and paramedics arrived, they located a Toyota FJ on its roof in the intersection and a Honda HRV on the northeast corner sidewalk of the intersection.

Photo Courtesy Burbank Police Department

The driver of the Honda HRV, an 86-year-old resident of Pacoima, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries sustained from the collision. There were five occupants in the Toyota FJ, all of which sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Based on the information provided by witnesses and video surveillance obtained of the collision, the investigation revealed the driver of the Toyota FJ, 32-year-old Steve Campos of North Hollywood, was driving northbound on Hollywood Way at a high rate of speed, intermittently driving on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic, in the center lane, and driving recklessly with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of people and property. As Mr. Campos continued northbound on Hollywood Way and entered the intersection with Pacific Avenue, he collided with the Honda HRV that was making an eastbound turn from Hollywood Way to Pacific Avenue. The collision caused the Toyota FJ to roll over several times.

Although drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision, speed and unsafe driving were deemed the primary collision factor, which was corroborated by witness statements and surveillance video obtained. Therefore, Mr. Campos was placed under arrest for reckless driving, California Vehicle Code 23103(a) – a misdemeanor and booked at the Burbank Police Station.

The investigation will be presented to the City Attorney’s Office for review and filing considerations. Mr. Campos is due back in court on April 8, 2022.

Photo Courtesy Burbank Police Department

The Burbank Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of the citizens in our community. Impairment, speeding, street racing, and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road. We will continue to enforce traffic laws with the goal of reducing collisions, educating the citizens in our community, and keeping our community safe.