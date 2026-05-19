Adoptable Pet of the Week: Disco

Have you been looking for a gentle giant of a dog that is a little awkward, a smidge nervous and a lot goofy?

Run, don’t walk, and go get Disco. This tall boy is such a fantastic companion. He followed me around and stayed close by the entire time we hung out. He explored a little but mostly asked for cuddles and love. He’s been in playgroup and done well with other dogs, but he does seem confused about the “rules” sometimes- awkwardly trying to be part of the game the other dogs are playing but not 100% confident he’s doing it right.

Perpetual new kid at school energy. He’s quite smart, very sweet, can look very serious at times and is someone’s soul dog. A dog his size won’t actually need much more exercise than a smaller dog- just more floor space for naps. Great Danes are FANTASTIC pups to have as part of your family- and Disco is one of the best I’ve met. Seriously- go adopt him at your first opportunity! Head into the Burbank Animal Shelter and make a new best friend.