Adoptable Pet of the Week: Espresso

Hey there! My name is Espresso and I really love to play! I will play all day! Toys, clothes, blankets, trash—anything and everything can make a great plaything! I also like to play with kittens and other cats. I especially love to rough house with my foster siblings. I would be a great companion for a high energy cat.W3TC dynamic mfunc tag refused: missing call:slug + hmac envelope.

When I first came to the shelter I was very nervous, but a few fosters here helped me come out of my shell! I am still nervous around new people and I will need a little while to adjust to you and your home. I will pick my “person” and attach really strongly to them (that could be you!)

I LOVE to be pet, but on my own terms! Once you understand the way I communicate, we will be great friends! If you already speak Cat Body Language, then you are way ahead! I get really overwhelmed in loud, strange, or new situations. I am a very good boy if you give me a little food, a lot of exercise, and all the lovin’ I ask for! I am too “cat” to live with a dog or children, but if you’re a house of grown-ups I’d love to meet you!

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to adopt Espresso!

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