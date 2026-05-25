Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jake

Meet Jake, a year old Doberman mix. He’s fun and terrific and silly and goofy. He’s still very much in the puppy phase. Since he’s a goofy baby, getting him transitioned into a new home and learning the rules will take some up front effort, but once he locks in, it’ll be great. He’s a smart boy and will be a great companion. He’s the type of dog who will be your best hiking buddy, and after the hike will be happy to lay nearby for a nice nap.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Jake!