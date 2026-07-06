Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lacey

One of our volunteers spent time with Lacey and had this to say: ” I had the pleasure of taking Lacey out to the yard the other day for the first time. The first thing about Lacey is her unique and wonderful two-tone facial appearance. She looks like 2 different dogs when you look at her from one side and then from the other side of her face.

She is a completely different dog once you get her out of her kennel. She was a complete Velcro dog. She wants to be right up next to you, I would throw a toy for her to fetch, she would bring it back to me and then sit right next to me leaning on me and wanting to be petted and loved on.

She definitely has some energy, and I feel she would do best with a home with a yard, but I also can see that she would be a Great Companion dog as well.”

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Lacey!!!