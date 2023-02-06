Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ozzy and Sharon

Ozzy (grey) and Sharon (white) were found running stray in Downtown Burbank and are now at the Burbank Animal Shelter. This Husky duo is a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are a little shy but warm up quickly once they know you and have established a relationship.

Ozzy and Sharon are typical huskies and should only go to an adopter that knows the breed or has done extensive research and is confident in being able to care for not one, but two huskies. They should be the only animals in the household and the shelter thinks they would do fine with kids 12 and up, who know how to respect a dog’s boundaries. They will likely need all types of training including obedience, leash, housebreaking etc, or at the very least a refresher as most shelter dogs do with a change in environment. This breed is very vocal so a housing situation with shared walls is a no go for these guys.

Please click on their links https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A108298 or https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A108299 to submit an application and make an appointment if you are interested in adding this duo to your family and meet the criteria above.