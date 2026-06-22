Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sister

Hello! My name is Sister! My brother, Brother, got adopted a long time ago and I’ve been waiting for my perfect home ever since. I’m a sweet girl and I love to find the best possible place to take a nap. I love boxes, nooks, cat cubbies, cat caves—anywhere and everywhere I can curl up in a little safety. Once I get comfortable in my new home, I will stretch aaaaall the way out and offer my head for a good pet, but I will need a little bit of time to adjust to my forever home.

I like to play with other cats and I get along with cats, bigger, smaller, or the same size as me. I’d also be okay with just my humans, as long as you give me all the love and attention that I ask for! I love to chat with my foster mom—especially about breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

When I am in new situations it’s really really scary for me! When I first got to my foster mom’s house, I didn’t want to come out of my cage for a few weeks! I’ve gotten much better about that, and once I feel safe in my new home, and get to know you, I will be running around like I own the place in no time! I am very particular about my space, though, so please no dogs or small children!

If you’re looking for a companion for your cat or an independent friend, I might be the gal for you!! Please email my foster mom at danasfosterkittens@gmail.com with a bit about your home and what you are looking for in a cat to see if I would be a good fit.