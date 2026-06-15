Adoptable Pet of the Week: Skip

Skip is a 3-year-old German Shepherd with a big personality, a big heart, and plenty of energy to burn. He loves soft, squeaky toys, splashing around in the water, and digging in his water bowl whenever he gets the chance. After he gets some playtime and exercise in, he settles down nicely and becomes a much calmer, affectionate boy.

Skip walks well on a leash overall, though he could use a little extra training to help with pulling. He’s not overly reactive to other dogs at a distance, but may bark when dogs get too close. It doesn’t seem aggressive, more excitement and curiosity than anything else.

He loves attention, enjoys being pet, and gives some really great kisses. Skip would do best with someone who can match his energy, continue his training, and give him lots of playtime, structure, and love.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter and adopt Skip!!!