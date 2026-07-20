Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tyson

Tyson (aka Max) is a sweet gentle giant who was originally found as a stray in Burbank and spent a good amount of time here. He was friendly with staff and volunteers and was an excellent guest. He was adopted and we thought it was his happily ever after, until someone spotted him at another shelter. We were fortunate enough to have a kennel space for him, and he was picked up from that shelter and brought back here, where he is known and loved by our staff and volunteers.

So, let’s try this again! Originally Tyson, but named Max by the last adopters, needs another chance at happiness. He is a mature gentleman, that seems to be house/potty trained and is just looking for a calm, stable, loving, home.

He has participated in Play Groups with other dogs, so if you’re looking for a companion for your dog, he might fit the bill. He would also make a good companion for a younger puppy who needs to learn the ways of life from an experienced boy.

We are unsure how he is with kids, so a meet and greet is a must, but we suspect he would do okay with respectful children. Help heal this sweet boy’s heart and give him the home he deserves. Ask to see him out of the cage and you can see for yourself how special he is.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Tyson.