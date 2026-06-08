Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zane

Looking for a leading man in your life? Meet Zane! This charismatic, tan and black German Shepherd is one darkly handsome fellow. With his soulful brown eyes and striking dark markings that look suspiciously like nature’s version of guyliner, Zane could easily pass for the rock star of the dog world. And yes…he absolutely pulls it off.

When I first spent time getting to know Zane, it didn’t take long for his sweet side to shine through. After a few quiet moments together, this big, beautiful boy gently rested his head on my knee and gazed up at me with those deep brown eyes that you could get completely lost in. It was clear right away that Zane is a loyal, affectionate soul who just wants to connect.

He’s also a bit of a charmer. Zane loves cuddles and has perfected the art of the doggy hug. Now and then, he’ll place his paws on your shoulders so he can soak up all the love you’re willing to give. Zane adores toys and will happily squeak a stuffed one for a bit, though his curious nature means he’s also interested in exploring the world around him. On walks, he’s a gentleman and is very easy on leash without pulling.

With his good looks, sweet personality, and loyal heart, Zane is ready to be someone’s best friend and devoted companion. All he needs now is a home where he can share those hugs, those soulful looks, and that valiant, charming personality every day. I think he will make a wonderful companion for whoever adopts him.

If you or someone you know is looking for this charming rogue in K9 form, come meet Zane at the Burbank Animal Shelter.