Adoptable pet of the week: Zeus

A volunteer took Zeus out for a day hike and shared the following: “Zeus and I had an amazing day out together! One on One time with him was really special as I was able to see his behavior when meeting all kinds of wonderful distractions on our 3 mile hike. Zeus is perfect for someone who is looking for a hiking buddy. Within 5 minutes he was by my side, loose leash, for the entire walk. We encountered all types of wildlife, bikers, runners, people with dogs and vehicles. He was aware, but never reacted to any of the distractions. I was able to really work with him on some basic commands today and by the end of our time he was catching on quite quickly.”

Zeus (the third) has clearly had some training. He already knows how to sit, lay down and shake! Belgian Malinois are extremely smart and thrive in an environment with lots of continued training and mental stimulation. They are frequently trained as police K9 dogs or service dogs because they need a job to do and keep their brain busy. This breed is not suitable for someone without large dog experience or working breed/high energy experience.

Zeus would do best in a large yard with secure high fencing and someone with an active lifestyle. He would be perfect for someone who runs daily or goes hiking regularly. Zeus would do best in a household with older teens who have been around high energy dogs before. We have not had Zeus around other dogs just yet, a meet and greet is required if there are already dogs in the household. No cats please.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Zeus!