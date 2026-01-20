Adoptable Pets of the Week: Blake and Jake

Meet bonded pair Blake (darker) and Jake (redder) a pair of 9ish month old Doberman mixes. These boys are so fun and terrific and silly and goofy. They’re still very much in the puppy phase they definitely are testing boundaries and learning what’s expected of them. Blake is a bit mouthier and bolder, Jake is a bit simpler and the one more likely to be vocal.

Overall they were very quiet even when in the middle of a heavy play session. The only time we really heard vocalizations from them is when play got too rough for Jake and he had to tell his brother to quit it. They’re still growing, and together it’s already a lot of dog to take on, so their adopters need to be ready for a lot of action. Since they’re goofy babies, getting them transitioned into a new home and learning the rules will take some up front effort, but once they lock in, it’ll be great.

They’ll love going on adventures, but they’re also quite content to entertain each other- one of the best perks of a bonded pair, you don’t have to work hard to burn their play energy, they use sibling power for that. We super enjoyed hanging out with these goobers and could have spent all afternoon with them, easily. While not every human and home is ready or right for 2 big goofball dogs, the home that is ready for them will be incredibly lucky, because these guys are the absolute best!

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Blake and Jake!