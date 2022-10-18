Adoptable Pets of the Week: Goncho and Lulu

Goncho (black) and LuLu (blonde) are four year old german shepherd siblings that were surrendered to the Burbank Animal Shelter due to their owner’s health declining. According to their old owner they are house broken and very friendly with people with all ages. These two big fluff balls are very in sync and would love to go to a home together, but they can also be adopted separately. Either way, there will be a lot of fur, and training and exercise will be needed. The trade off: no one will ever come to your door unannounced and your feet will never be cold!

Goncho is all about the belly rubs and bum scratches. Lulu is curious about the world and loves playing with her brother. They do well with humans but should not be with cats, and are suspicious of other dogs. They’ll need humans with large dog experience and a willingness to put in time for training.

If that feels like it’s in your wheelhouse- click on their profiles at https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A103775 or https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A103776 to complete an application and schedule an appointment.