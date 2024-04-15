Adoptable Pets of the Week: Salt and Peppa

This dynamic duo are both high energy and clever. Salt is a little older and plays a little rougher, while also being super smart and curious. Peppa is younger, smaller and goofier, with a stronger attraction to people. They are both stunning in totally different ways- Salt is a husky mix and Peppa is a bull terrier mix. Their differences are part of what makes them such a powerhouse pair- they balance each other out.

Their similarities are that they’re both a bit stubborn and will need some training. They’ll both need to learn to trust a new family and will test boundaries at first. Their ideal adopter will need some patience and willingness to give them regular exercise in their new home. In exchange, Salt and Peppa will make sure their new family gets regular exercise and laughs at their antics every day. Seems like a fair trade to us!

Looking for a sweet pair of dogs to be your new best friends and adventure buddies? Visit or call the Burbank Animal shelter at 818-284-6052 to make an appointment to foster or adopt!