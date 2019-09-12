Airports Hold Second Joint Noise Task Force Meeting

The Southern San Fernando Valley Airplane Noise Task Force (Task Force) – a group formed to collaboratively address community concerns regarding aircraft noise resulting from planes departing from Van Nuys Airport (VNY) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) – heard from a community group and community members on minimizing noise from the airports. The Task Force’s objective is to provide the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with recommendations on aircraft operations and suggestions to alleviate noise based off the community and industry experts’ proposals.

Meeting Highlights

UproarLA, a Los Angeles community group, presented their recommendations to establish immediate changes to flight departure operations. Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz (CD5) asked to move a presentation by the Encino Neighborhood Council to the next meeting.

Task Force members asked the FAA clarifying questions. The FAA will give a presentation on airspace in the Los Angeles region at a future meeting.

“The Task Force forum allows us to work together in a transparent, respectful and collaborative way,” said Task Force Chair, Burbank Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy. “We are committed to continuing to hold these Task Force meetings and working together with community members, industry experts and other entities to ensure we collectively come to a reasonable solution.”

“This Task Force will work hard to propose feasible community-based solutions that disperse the noise generated from the airports,” said Task Force Vice Chair, Councilmember Paul Krekorian (CD2). “My top priority is to ensure community members are being heard by the FAA, that they’re getting answers to their questions about the changes to the flight path and that we begin implementing changes to mitigate the impacts that are so adversely affecting the East San Fernando Valley.”

The official bylaws document and agenda items from this meeting can be found on the BUR website or on VNY website. The third Task Force meeting will be held on October 17, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport.