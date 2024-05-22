Alexa Mirzaian Tabbed Burbank Girls Basketball Coach

New hoops coach wants to instill teamwork, discipline, respect and for her players to be confident in their ability.

By Rick Assad

Burbank High has found its next girls’ varsity basketball coach and it’s Alexa Mirzaian.

In the recent past, the Bulldogs have found some success on the hardwood but have also missed out on the CIF Southern Section Division III AA playoffs.

Last season, Burbank went 7-19 and 4-10 in the Pacific League, and the year before carved out a 15-14 mark and 9-5 in league, both while under Kris Jabourian, the coach.

“My players will know what it takes to compete and be successful at this level,” Mirzaian said. “I’ve already started the process by talking to the team and letting them know what will be expected of them.”

Mirzaian continued: “More importantly, they are student-athletes, and it will be my job to prepare them on the court and off the court,” she noted.

Depending on choice, basketball can be played up-tempo or slowed down, a most likely a heavy emphasis on defense.

Mirzaian spoke about her specific style and hoops philosophy.

“My basketball philosophy centers on winning through playing the game the right way. At the core of my approach are the pillars of accountability, integrity, and family,” she said. “I am committed to instilling these values in our young athletes, ensuring that they not only excel on the court, but also carry these life lessons with them beyond the game.”

Mirzaian added: “My goal is to develop well-rounded individuals who understand the importance of teamwork, discipline, and respect, both in sports and in their everyday lives,” she said.

The hoops season is six months away, but Mirzaian is starting to gear up.

“I’ve already started the process of getting to know the players and letting them get a feel for who I am,” she said. “Coming off a tough season, I want the girls to believe in themselves and the system I want to implement at BHS.”

Though still early in her tenure, Mirzaian wants to get a sense of the team and what it’s capable of achieving.

“I haven’t been able to assess the current culture, yet, but I do know that Burbank is a good program that is going to get better under my leadership,” she pointed out.

For one, Mirzaian expects the Bulldogs to play hard and to compete in every game they play.

“This team’s emphasis and focus will be to win games,” she stated. “We will accomplish this task by being fundamentally sound. Offense wins games but defense wins championships. These will be the expectations here at Burbank.”