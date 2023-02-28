Allan Ellis, Burroughs Boys Hoops Coach, Released From Duty

In a seven-year span, Ellis compiled an 88-91 overall record and a 30-54 mark in the Pacific League.

By Rick Assad

Longtime Burroughs High boys’ basketball coach Allan Ellis has been relieved of his duties, according to reports on Monday.

Ellis’ team did not make the CIF Southern Section playoffs this season after going 10-18 overall and 4-10 in the Pacific League.

Ellis is free to pursue other coaching opportunities according to a statement and his players enrolled in a conditioning program will check in with Jose Valle, the athletic director.

The school is in the process of solidifying the next steps for spring conditioning and in search for the next head coach.

Ellis was at the helm for seven seasons and his clubs put together a record of 88-91 in all games and 30-54 in league matches.

Over those seasons and beginning in 2016-2017, Ellis guided the Bears to four playoff appearances.

In 2021-2022, the team advanced to the second round of the 3A tournament by beating La Canada 55-45 in the first round before losing to Bishop Diego by eight points, 58-50, in the second round.

The year before, Burroughs lost a 62-40 decision to Eastside in the 3AA playoffs in the opening round.

In 2019-2020, the Bears fell to St. Bonaventure 55-45 in the first round of the 3A tourney.

In his first season, the Bears faced St. Joseph’s in the first round of the 2AA playoffs and lost 81-67.

“Allan and I always got along, and he was always very respectful,” Sid Cooke said of his rival coach. “It’s too bad. They had some nice pieces coming back for the next season. Now they have to start all over, which is never easy.”

Cooke, who himself was let go from his job as the Burbank boys’ coach in December, knows that Ellis put in the work.

“This is tough to hear because I know he put a lot of work in over the summer, spring and fall and had a nice summer and fall league,” he said. “He had some key players coming back next year.”

Ellis and Scott Koulouvaris, an assistant coach, were both contacted for this story but neither responded.