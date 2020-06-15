Application Period Begins for Burbank Rental Assistance Program

The City of Burbank is committed to assisting renters impacted by COVID-19. A commitment of $439,910 in Community Development Block Grant and Los Angeles County Measure H funds will be used to provide emergency rent assistance to low-income renters. The assistance is available on a first-come, first served basis until funds run out, at which point, the program will end.

Renters financially impacted by COVID-19, may apply for the Burbank Rental Assistance Program for up to $800 per month for up to 3 months if specific criteria is met.

Reside in Burbank

Do not exceed the annual income below based on your household size as a result of COVID-19

No. of

People 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Annual

Income $63,100 $72,100 $81,100 $90,100 $97,350 $104,550 $111,750 $118,950

Be financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Experienced a job loss, furlough, or reduced work hours due to COVID-19

Not receive any form of rental assistance or reside in housing with affordable housing covenants

Have a current rental agreement

Have fallen behind on your rent for the month of April, May, and/or June

The application period will begin on Monday, June 22, 2020, starting at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time (PST)) and end on Friday, July 3, 2020 5:00 p.m. PST. Due to limited funding, the City will only accept 300 applications by or before the application period end date, whichever comes first. All applications must be submitted on-line at: https://www.burbankca.gov/ by clicking the Rent Assistance Program Banner that will appear on the top header at 8:00 a.m. on June 22. Applicants should have a rental agreement and payment arrangement agreement (if applicable) electronically available. Only one application per household will be accepted.

For other general questions or assistance, please call the Application Call Center at (818) 238­5180, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and someone will be able to assist you.