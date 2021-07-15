Artelice Brings Modern French Pastries To Downtown Burbank

Since opening in March of 2021, Artelice in Downtown Burbank has built a growing clientele of repeat customers seeking out the shop’s take on modern French pastries, serving up colorful macarons, miniature cakes, eclairs and tarts and a large selection of freshly baked croissants.

Artelice’s first location in West Los Angeles has drawn customers from all over the county. The Burbank location also offers coffees, teas and a variety of soft drinks and waters.

Recently, we tried a variety of cakes, tarts and croissants to sample some of Artelice’s range. Although not cheap, we felt the fancy cakes were worth the cost of an average $7.50 each. The Yuzu tart, our favorite, is $8.50. Croissants vary from $4.50 to $5.00 each. Macarons are $2.00 each.

The Persian Princess croissant is decorated with edible purple flower petals and filled with a pistachio cream. The Pain au Chocolate is perfectly made with the right amount of chocolate inside.

The Yuzu Tart was sweet and tangy, with a sweetened meringue piping and edible gold leaf decoration. We enjoyed the Chocolate Passion Fruit Tart, made of creamy chocolate ganache with fresh passion fruit flavors for a tangy chocolate experience.

We also really liked the Tiramisu, with its traditional taste of layered ladyfingers, mascarpone, coffee, rum and chocolate.

All of the cakes were delicious. In addition to the Yuzu and Chocolate Passion Fruit Tarts and the Tiramisu, we sampled the Exotic, Cara, Sophia, Valentino and Cheesecake Fraise.

Some of the mini cakes are available in a large size, such as the Cara, Sophia and Valentino, for $36 each.

Cakes and sweet treats are best consumed within 48 hours, shop workers told us, and should be kept refrigerated and eaten chilled.

We thoroughly enjoyed all the cakes, tarts and croissants and look forward to trying the macarons, coffee and the rest of the menu soon.

Restaurant Info: Artelice is located at 117 North San Fernando Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91502. (424) 293-8846. Artelice is open Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Artelice is closed Monday through Wednesday.



Artelice receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)