Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas Endorses Schultz for Assembly Seat

Today, Nick Schultz is proud to announce that he has earned the endorsement of California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

In a statement announcing his support, Speaker Rivas said, “I believe local government experience really matters in the Assembly, and Nick has shown outstanding leadership as Burbank’s Mayor and Council Member, championing housing opportunities, worker protections, and climate solutions. Nick knows how to deliver results, and I know he’ll be a thoughtful and effective Assemblymember.”

This endorsement comes on the heels of Nick’s resolute victory in the primary, where he secured the first place spot to succeed Laura Friedman in the State Assembly’s 44th District, with a total of over 28% of the vote amongst eight other candidates.

“To say I am honored is an understatement,” said Schultz on receiving the endorsement. “Speaker Rivas is a leader I looked up to and admire. I share his vision on the issues that matter most to Californians and cannot wait for the opportunity to work with him and to serve the people of our district and state.”

With the Speaker’s endorsement, alongside his broad support from organized labor, advocacy organizations, democratic organizations, and local community leaders, Nick enters the general election with the strongest base of support and a firm lead against his Republican opponent to secure a victory in November.

