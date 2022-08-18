Assistant Superintendent, Administrative Services Announces She is Leaving BUSD

Debbie Kukta, who stepped down as the City of Burbank’s elected Treasurer in July of 2019 for a job with the Burbank Unified School District that she started in August of 2019 as the Assistant Superintendent, Administrative Services, announced on Wednesday that she was leaving the District at the end of September.

In a note sent to her co-workers, she said the decision was “bittersweet,” and she wanted to spend more time with her family and new grandson.

Before her time serving the District, she was Burbank’s Treasurer. She was appointed to the position by the City Council in July 2012, leaving her elected position on the Burbank Board of Education that she served on for seven years after being elected in 2005.

The School Board had just voted to give her a retroactive pay raise this past May, dating back to 2021.

