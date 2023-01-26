Astrologer Graham Breitenstein Educates On Manifesting In 2023 At Tansy New Moon Workshop Event 

Astrologer Graham Breitenstein held an enlightening new moon workshop in the garden of home goods store Tansy on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Magnolia Park event was focused on setting intentions for the new year. The weekend marked the Lunar New Year and the new moon in Aquarius, which is an ideal time to get clear on what you want. A new moon takes place when the sun and moon align, which Breitenstein says creates a space for identifying your wishes and “planting [them] into an empty vessel.” In addition, 2023 is the Year of the Water Rabbit, which balances two opposing energies: a passive, calm flow of water versus an energetic, go-getting nature symbolized by the rabbit. Breitenstein requested that workshop students explore how this concept can be applied to their ambitions as they sipped coffee and tea from pop-up coffee shop Plántate Café.

“So the question I want to pose to you all is, how do you create balance between the go-get and, ‘I have faith that [my dream] is coming back to me?’” Breitenstein asked in regards to manifesting in 2023.

A participant writes during a new moon workshop led by Graham Breitenstein. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

The astrology expert is a Louisville, Kentucky, native who has been working as a professional dancer, assistant choreographer, and movement coach since the mid-’00s. Throughout his career, he’s collaborated with powerhouse performers such as Lady Gaga, JoJo Siwa, Meghan Trainor, Idina Menzel, and more. All the while, Breitenstein has maintained a strong interest in astrology. In 2018, he established Drunk Astrology, a business presenting astrological products, readings, educational information, and a podcast discussing the week ahead for each zodiac sign. Being aware of astrology, he informed attendees, is a powerful resource for manifesting your desires.

“It’s such a great tool, astrology, to work in sync with what’s happening in the sky, to manifest what you want,” Breitenstein said. “And so that’s what I want to do with all of you – I want to help you design a year of dream building. I want you to get what you put in.”

Following his introductory talk, Breitenstein asked participants to write down a list of 5 to 10 experiences from 2022 that they are grateful for. This action sets the tone for calling in your wants, as the attitude of thankfulness is one that will bring about more circumstances to be grateful for.

“You hear that a lot when it comes to manifestation work, but it’s very important because it’s the feeling that we have when we’re setting intentions that drive the manifestation. So our first thing is an entrance into gratitude,” Breitenstein said.

Everybody then wrote down their top priority for 2023, which was followed by each person listing 5 to 10 goals they have for the rest of the year. For each objective, Breitenstein instructed everyone to pen the commitments they plan to stick to in order to gain their desires. Detailing how one will put in the necessary work, he says, is another key element to seeing a manifestation come into existence.

“The commitment component of manifesting the idea is like you’re going into a contract with the Universe. Nobody signs a deal saying, ‘Well, I want blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, and I’m not going to do anything for it,’ and the other side is like, ‘Yeah, great,’” Breitenstein said. “So this is us telling the Universe, ‘Not only do I want this, but I’m committed to making it happen.’ We’re holding up our end of the bargain.”

Next, attendees visualized each of their goals as if they’d already been achieved. Creating this vision and feeling the positive emotions these accomplishments would bring prior to their arrival is what Breitenstein calls “the secret sauce” of manifestation. The group also jotted down affirmations for the goals, as well as the first step they intend to take in their manifestation journey. Lastly, they set a deadline as to when they must complete this initial step.

Workshop students visualize their goals becoming reality. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Toward the end of the evening, Breitenstein led the participants in together holding their written aspirations over their hearts while chanting the phrase, “This or something better now manifests for me.” This final statement is incorporated to allow manifestors to release their attachment to the outcome they’re hoping for.

In honor of Lunar New Year, Breitenstein handed out red envelopes filled with play money and a 2023 written fortune to each guest. He will continue to hold monthly new moon gatherings at Tansy throughout the year, aside from the months of April and October. His next workshop at the location is on Feb.19, which coincides with the new moon in Pisces.

Saturday’s class was the astrologer’s first-ever Tansy workshop. He tells us the evening consisted of a harmonious “alignment” that led to a lively experience both for himself and his guests.

“My heart is so full after having hosted my first in-person workshop at Tansy!” Breitenstein said. “The alignment couldn’t have been better than it was that night. The people, Plántate Café’s custom ‘Moon Milk,’ and all the manifesting made for a truly electrifying evening.”

