Athletes Try to Get Through Quarantine

Surviving the coronavirus as an athlete is difficult with facilities for almost every sport closed.

Now more than two weeks into a quarantine, some are still finding ways to do things to stay in shape.

Baseball and softball players can practice their swing off a tee or perhaps throw a ball against a garage or a wall at home. Tennis players can also probably hit against a wall if they can find one. Golfers can work on their putting. Volleyball players are probably a little more limited, but can still working on things like jumping drills. Track runners are still able to keep in shape. But those that are probably struggling the most are those who compete in field events and swimmers.

Burroughs High swimmer Maya Wilson, who has signed with UCLA, is one that has clearly been affected by it.

“I’m doing lots of weights and cardio. My club team and I are doing Zoom meetings to talk about technique and ways to work out while staying in quarantine,” Wilson said. “The biggest thing for a lot of us is how we are dealing with the whole situation mentally. Moving away from seeing your friends every day is hard enough, not to mention the disappointment from losing such an important final high school season and the in the water training that goes with it.”

Burbank High siblings Jarren and Jayla Flowers have tried their best to stay in shape just in case the track season does resume. Jayla finished fifth in the state in the triple jump as a sophomore.

Jarren is a sprinter and star wide receiver/defensive back on the football team.

“These past few days me and my sister have been doing workouts indoor for track and sometimes outdoors while practicing social distancing,” Jarren Flowers said. “We have been also making sure to do yoga and pushups and situps to stay strong and loose. My sister has been doing mainly core and body weights stuff, which I have been doing too. With me, I try to find an open field at a park to do some football drills too.”