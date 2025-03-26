Authorities Seeking Public’s Help in Finding Victims of Social Media Predator

Following a joint investigation lasting several weeks, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles and the Burbank Police Department have arrested an individual suspected of using social media to target minors.

The suspect, 37-year-old Saul Alfaro, of Panorama City (depicted in the photo to the right), was arrested and booked for a violation of Title 18 U.S.C 2242 (b) (Enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity).

Several victims, some as young as 12 years old, have been identified in the Southern California area. HSI Los Angeles and the Burbank Police Department are asking for assistance from the public if you believe you have been victimized or know somebody who may have been victimized by Alfaro.

Alfaro used the following profile names to communicate with minors: mr_jointz, val.91503836, 8o5_joeyy, scv_joeyy1, kim.9120123, mia.7477289, cfs3.99771776 and hugediktaylr.

If you have any information about Alfaro’s involvement in similar cases, please contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3210, or HSI Tip Line, at 866-347-2423 and reference the “Saul Alfaro Investigation.”

The Burbank Police Department and HSI are members of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force provides the Burbank Police Department and HSI with an opportunity to continue their history of proactive intervention and to target sex offenders. The ICAC program is a national network of 61 task forces representing more than three thousand federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.