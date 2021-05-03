Bike Month is right around the corner in May. The Burbank Transportation Management

Organization (BTMO) and partners are kicking off the festivities by hosting “Bike, Walk, Breathe: A

Wellness Event.” The virtual event will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 am via Zoom.



While so many have been stuck at computer screens as they telework and others have felt trapped behind the wheel on their essential commutes, this fun and engaging event will offer strategies, resources, and community support to stay active and practice wellness through biking and walking.



Burbank celebrates Bike Month annually, and this year’s celebration will take a holistic approach to encourage Burbank residents and workers of all ages and abilities to help clean our air by taking a ride or stroll throughout the month of May. Whether you are a veteran of Burbank’s bike lanes or you

consider yourself a biking beginner, “Bike, Walk, Breathe: A Wellness Event” will provide all the tips and tricks you need to get out and about during the course of Bike Month and beyond.



This year, the BTMO will host speakers from Los Angeles Metro, Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition,

LifeStart, Fleet Feet, and Go Green Bicycles, just to name a few. An at-home workout is also scheduled

during the event as well as the opportunity to win several prizes.

“I can’t imagine a more salient time to promote mental and physical wellness through walking

and biking,” said Michael Walbrecht, BTMO Clean Air Month Committee Chair, and Vice President,

Public Affairs for Warner Bros. “Whether you do it for personal health, the health of our

community, or the health of our planet, hopping on a bike or going for a walk can make a huge

difference.

(Photo by Ross A. Benson)

That’s why we’re so excited to put on this event for the entire Burbank community.”More information is available at btmo.org/bike-walk-breathe-a-wellness-event/.



The BTMO was formed to help reduce congestion, promote clean air, and solve mobility challenges by providing services directly to its members and their employees. This nearly three-decade-long effort works to reduce dependency on single-occupancy automobile travel and encourage the use of public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, and biking. It also connects private and public sector decision-makers to improve transportation planning and implementation. Learn more by visiting www.btmo.org.