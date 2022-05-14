Bike, Walk, Breathe Event to be Held this Week

With Bike Month now upon us, the Burbank Transportation Management Organization (BTMO) and its partners are gearing up to celebrate with their annual “Bike, Walk, Breathe” event. The event will be held virtually over Zoom on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

Whether you bike to work, walk for exercise, or just want to stay physically and mentally well while getting around, this inclusive and interactive event will equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to move about Burbank sustainably and stress-free.

“This fun event is not only a celebration of biking and walking in the month of May,” said Michael Walbrecht, BTMO Clean Air Month Committee Chair and Vice President, Public Affairs for Warner Bros. Discovery. “It’s a chance to provide our community with the resources, information, and encouragement to make lasting, positive changes to the way we use our roads and how we think about our commutes. Every year, we host this event to remind folks that biking and walking can help produce the outcomes we envision for Burbank now and in the future.”

Bike lanes on Riverside Drive. ( Photo by © Ross A Benson)

As in the past, this year’s event will take a holistic approach to encourage Burbank residents and commuters to practice physical and mental wellness while getting around town. No matter your age or ability, all are invited to the event where there will be three instructional “How-To” sessions, opportunities to ask questions of panelists, and the chance to win several prizes.

The three “How-To” sessions will be led by Go Green Bicycles, FIT Health Club, the City of Burbank, and the BTMO, respectively. These sessions are designed to engage and educate the audience on how one can dust off and maintain a bicycle, navigate the many transportation options in Burbank, and prepare for active transportation through live stretching and exercise.

Interested participants may RSVP to info@btmo.org or online via this Zoom RSVP form. More information is available at btmo.org/2022-bike-walk-breathe-event/.

The BTMO was formed to help reduce congestion, promote clean air, and solve mobility challenges by providing services directly to its members and their employees. This nearly three-decade-long effort works to reduce dependency on single-occupancy automobile travel and encourage the use of public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, and biking. It also connects private and public sector decision-makers to improve transportation planning and implementation. Learn more by visiting www.btmo.org.