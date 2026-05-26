Bill Inspired by Burbank Tragedy Passes California State Senate Unanimously, 32-0

Senate Bill 1198, the Safer Driving Act, passed the California State Senate on Thursday, May 22, 2026, by a unanimous vote of 32 to 0 — with no opposing votes from either party. The bill, which originated from the Burbank Armenian Association’s Drive Right, Save Lives campaign, now moves to the California State Assembly.

SB 1198 was born in response to a tragic high-speed crash in Burbank that took three young lives. In the aftermath, the Burbank Armenian Association launched the Drive Right, Save Lives campaign, building a coalition of more than 60 organizations across California — including law enforcement, local government, schools, youth services, auto industry partners, and civic institutions — to address reckless driving on California streets.

The legislation strengthens penalties for reckless driving by extending license suspensions for repeat offenders, expanding vehicle impoundment authority for drivers with prior reckless driving convictions, and closing loopholes that have allowed dangerous drivers back on the road too quickly.

“When more than 100,000 California peace officers, families who have buried loved ones, community organizations across the state, and multiple cities all unite behind the same mission — and the California State Senate advances it with a unanimous 32-0 vote — that is more than legislation. That is a statewide declaration that enough is enough,” said Romik Hacobian, President of the Burbank Armenian Association.

“This bill is about saving lives. We started Drive Right, Save Lives because our community lost three young people to reckless driving, and we refused to let that loss be the end of the story. Today, with the Senate’s unanimous vote, that loss becomes the beginning of something that will protect families across this state.”

A Rare Unanimous Vote on a Public Safety Bill

The 32-0 Senate vote is rare for criminal justice and public safety legislation in California, which typically divides legislators along ideological lines. SB 1198 faced formal opposition from civil liberties and public defender organizations, including ACLU California Action and the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice. The unanimous vote reflects the strength of the coalition built behind the bill and the cross-partisan appeal of its narrowly drawn provisions.

The bill is authored by Senator Caroline Menjivar, with co-authors Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Henry Stern, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, and Assemblymember Laura Richardson — three Senators and two Assemblymembers, ensuring strong carriers in both chambers as the bill moves through the legislative process.

A Coalition of More Than 60 Organizations

SB 1198 is supported by a broad coalition that includes:

Over 100,000 California peace officers , through statewide associations including the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC), the California Police Chiefs Association, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, and the California Narcotic Officers’ Association, alongside more than a dozen local police associations across Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, and Placer counties.

, through statewide associations including the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC), the California Police Chiefs Association, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, and the California Narcotic Officers’ Association, alongside more than a dozen local police associations across Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, and Placer counties. Multiple California cities , including the City of Burbank, the City of Malibu, and the City of Pico Rivera.

, including the City of Burbank, the City of Malibu, and the City of Pico Rivera. The Burbank Police Department, Glendale Police Department, and Glendale Police Foundation.

Eleven Burbank- and Glendale-area auto dealerships and automotive businesses , a notable endorsement from the very industry that builds and sells the vehicles this legislation addresses.

, a notable endorsement from the very industry that builds and sells the vehicles this legislation addresses. The Burbank Unified School District, Burbank Chamber of Commerce, and major Burbank civic institutions , including the Burbank Coordinating Council Holiday Basket Program (serving Burbank since 1933) and the Road Kings of Burbank (since 1952).

, including the Burbank Coordinating Council Holiday Basket Program (serving Burbank since 1933) and the Road Kings of Burbank (since 1952). Youth and family organizations , including the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, three YMCA branches serving the San Fernando Valley, the Glendale Youth Alliance, and the Family Service Agency.

, including the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, three YMCA branches serving the San Fernando Valley, the Glendale Youth Alliance, and the Family Service Agency. Cultural and community organizations including the Armenian National Committee of America Burbank Chapter and Homenetmen Burbank Sipan Chapter.

including the Armenian National Committee of America Burbank Chapter and Homenetmen Burbank Sipan Chapter. Traffic safety advocacy organizations Streets for All and Streets are for Everyone, along with victim advocacy organization Justice for Four Angels.

Senate Vote Record:

Senate Public Safety Committee: Passed 6-0 (March 24, 2026)

Passed 6-0 (March 24, 2026) Senate Appropriations Committee: Passed 7-0 (May 14, 2026)

Passed 7-0 (May 14, 2026) Senate Floor: Passed 32-0 (May 22, 2026)

What Comes Next

SB 1198 has been received by the California State Assembly and read for the first time on May 22, 2026. The bill will be referred to Assembly policy committees in the coming weeks, with hearings likely beginning in late June or July. If approved by the Assembly, the bill will move to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk, with a signature or veto decision required by October 12, 2026. If signed, the law would take effect January 1, 2028.

About the Burbank Armenian Association

The Burbank Armenian Association is a community-based civic organization serving the Armenian-American community of Burbank, California, with a long history of civic engagement, public safety partnerships, and community service. The Association launched the Drive Right, Save Lives campaign in response to a high-speed crash that killed three young people in Burbank and serves as the official source organization for SB 1198.