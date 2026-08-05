Blvd Cafecito Solidifies Status In Magnolia Park

Blvd Cafecito started out as a little coffee shop on a busy section of Magnolia Park in 2016 and over the past decade has grown into a solid breakfast and lunch cafe serving top notch food and a plethora of coffee and tea drinks.

Blvd Cafecito started out as a little coffee shop on a busy section of Magnolia Park in 2016 and over the past decade has grown into a solid breakfast and lunch cafe serving top notch food and a plethora of coffee and tea drinks.

Since being featured, along with several other recently opened coffee shops in the area, in a 2018 myBurbank article, the little cafe that could has turned into a popular stop for tasty meals and treats every day of the week.

With a few tables and chairs outside, Blvd Cafecito functions largely as a take away spot, having converted the short-lived Blvd Tacos into the kitchen, while preparing drinks in the main space. Sitting outside along that part of Magnolia Boulevard for breakfast or lunch is quite nice, if you can snag a table.

We are huge fans of the OG Burrito, which is made with scrambled eggs, cheese, choice of protein (bacon, sausage, ham, pastrami, soyrizo) and crispy tater tots. The tater tots provide a satisfying texture and flavor to the burrito. Top it with their spicy red or not-quite-as-spicy whipped green salsa for a burst of complex flavor. Blvd Cafecito’s Blvd Bowl “La Cubana” combines garlic rice and black beans wtih red onion, fried plantains and in this iteration, juicy grilled chicken. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Blvd Cafecito also serves a variety of breakfast sandwiches and bowls, many with a nod to Cuban influence. We particularly enjoyed the Sweet Potato Bowl: sauteed spinach, red onions and sweet potatoes served next to black beans and topped with two over easy eggs and fried plantains. The green salsa adds, of course, an extra layer of goodness.

The Blvd Bowl “La Cubana” is a hearty combination of soft garlic rice, black beans, sauteed red onion and acidic House Aji (a bit like pico de gallo) served with either juicy grilled chicken or tender Mojo Pork and fried plantains. Red and green salsas are served on the side for a little more kick and go well with the bowl.

The cafe continues to serve Intelligentsia coffee in addition to Cafe Bustelo for the Cuban-style drinks. A selection of cold bottled drinks, snacks and the fresh pastry case of muffins, croissants, cookies and other sweet delights round out the grab and go options.

Warm breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos and bowls, along with bagels, avocado toast, a waffle with strawberries and cream and tater tots on the side round out the solid menu offerings. Blvd Cafecito’s OG Burrito is simple with eggs, cheese, and choice of protein, but the tater tots are a must. Spicy red salsa or whipped green salsa are both perfect to add some heat. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Street parking is available and customers may access the cafe restroom. Staff are friendly and knowledgeable about the food and drinks. The vibe is casual, cool and hip.

For absolutely excellent food and drinks, Blvd Cafecito earns a Tops In Town.

Restaurant Info: Blvd Cafecito is located at 3210 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505. (818) 859-7626. Blvd Cafecito is open Monday through Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Blvd Cafecito receives: Tops In Town

