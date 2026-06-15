Bob Hart, Longtime Burbank Baseball Coach Loses His Job

By Rick Assad

Bob Hart has been a mainstay as Burbank High’s head baseball coach, but after 21 seasons at the helm, earlier this month the Burbank Unified School District asked him to step aside and retire, but he refused and was relieved of his duties.

Under Hart’s guidance, the Bulldogs reached the CIF Southern Section playoffs nine times.

The Bulldogs had a down season this year after going 3-15-1 and 3-10-1 for sixth in the Pacific League.

A poor season wasn’t the case in 2013 as Hart saw his team finish 17-9 and 12-2 for a first-place tie in league.

In the Division II playoffs that year, the Bulldogs defeated visiting Cajon 7-4 but lost to Arroyo Grande on the road 6-1.

In 2023, Burbank finished 13-10 and 7-7 for fifth place in league and advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals after beating Elsinore 2-0 on the road, edging visiting El Rancho 4-3 and falling at Crean Lutheran 2-1.

Hart worked his magic in 2022 as the Bulldogs carved out a 15-9 record and 10-4 in league for third place, however, Burbank fell in the Division IV opening-round to visiting California 4-0.

Another high point for Hart came in 2017 when the Bulldogs went 15-10 and 10-4 for third and advanced to the Division IV second round.

That season the Bulldogs defeated host Lancaster 10-5 but dropped a 6-5 decision on the road to Capistrano Valley Christian.

In 2012, the Bulldogs went 13-10 and 10-4 and were defeated 6-1 at Claremont in the Division II first round.

Hart’s teams didn’t always win, nor did they make the playoffs every season, but they played hard and with spirit and left everything on the field. Hart’s teams were fundamentally sound.

Across 21 seasons, Hart’s overall record was 217-248-5 for a 46.1 percent and in league play the Bulldogs went 150-133-1 for 52.8 percent.

Hart was more than a baseball coach. He was a man of principle who cared deeply about his players, both on and off the field and while winning is always important, he was equally concerned about building character and accountability.

Hart was also deeply concerned about veterans and his program had a strong and dedicated tradition of honoring veterans.

Whether it’s Veterans Night At The Ballpark where all branches of the service, local veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard were honored prior to the game.

Hart was behind Hot Cakes For Heroes, a fundraiser in which student-athletes worked with VFW Post 8310 to cook and serve meals to the community.

Along a similar line is Sponsor A Hero in which it allows fans and families to purchase a meal ticket for a veteran.

Some of those young men who came under Hart’s influence included Thomas Angel, Robert Snyder, Colbe Bette, Jeremy Lee, Jimmy Cafferty, Ryan Sebastian and Dylan Robinson, to name but a few.

On a personal note, I covered Hart’s teams for 14 years and enjoyed my time because Hart is a standup person. Sitting in his office was something I always looked forward to.

In the end, win, lose or draw, Hart always provided me with insight into the game, and for this I will forever be grateful.

In a word, Hart is all class and to me, that’s extremely important.