Brews Brothers Burbank Brewpub Serves Up Delicious Food, Craft Beer

Since opening in April of 2021, Brews Brothers Brewpub has steadily grown a repeat clientele with a strong selection of craft beer and a focused menu of delicious plates, all while navigating pandemic health restrictions.

Now open for dining inside as well as outside, the Brewpub has added a few more items to their menu, as well as online ordering and takeaway.

We’ve eaten outside on the patio at the Brews Brothers Brewpub a few times and have really enjoyed our meals, drinks and the service, which has been attentive and prompt. All the food we’ve ordered has been well made, tasty and fresh.

Our favorites include The Naughty Pig fries, which are cooked well and layered with braised pork, shredded provolone, pickled onion, chives, and house made cilantro lime dressing.

The Classic Burger is perfectly made, and cooked medium, unless the diner requests differently, and topped with smoked cheddar, red onion, butter lettuce, tomatoes and Cleyonaise, a house remoulade sauce.

We also really enjoyed the El Macho Burger, which is a little spicy, and made with Oaxaca cheese, roasted poblano, pickled Serrano peppers, cilantro lime spread, avocado and a chipotle aioli. We’ve also tried the Holy Cluck, which features a breaded and fried, and very moist, chicken thigh brushed with chili oil and topped with house vinegar slaw, a Serrano aioli and pickled radish.

The simple side salad of baby lettuces, cherry tomatoes and tiny cucumbers mixed with a house balsamic dressing is very good as are the regular fries.

The Roast The Garden salad is very tasty, with roasted Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, butternut squash and fennel tossed with a hearty amount of kale and a tahini dressing.

According to our server, Brews Brothers was very interested in opening the Brewpub in the location of the former Simmzy’s near the intersection of Olive and Alameda because of the ability to brew on site. Three Brews Brothers beers – a Belgian Blonde, a Belgian Beast and an Oatmeal Cookie Brown Ale – are all made at the Brewpub.

Brews Brothers Brewpub offers a nicely curated selection of craft beers of draft from lagers, ciders and meads to all kinds of ales – wheat, pale, IPA, sours, Belgian darks and goldens and very strong darks. They also have a selection of bottled craft beer, a creative cocktail menu, a wine list and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks.

We’re thrilled to see what Brews Brothers has done so far with the Brewpub and look forward to many more lunches, happy hours and dinners there in the future. For terrific food and drinks, an inviting atmosphere and excellent service, Brews Brothers Brewpub earns a Tops in Town.

Restaurant Info: Brews Brothers Brewpub is located at 3000 W. Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505. (747) 283-1044. Brews Brothers Brewpub is open Wednesday through Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.



Brews Brothers Brewpub receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)