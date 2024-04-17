Bridging Community Resources to Host 2nd Annual Classic Car Show to Raise Funds for New Parking Lot

Nonprofit organization Bridging Community Resources (BCR) announced it is again hosting a Classic Car Show fundraiser, back for a second year, with a foucs on raising funds for a new parking lot at its Burbank facility. The family-favorite event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at John Muir Middle School in Burbank.

Every dollar raised by the Car Show will go directly to repairing the cracked and crumbling parking lot at BCR, a Burbank-based nonprofit that provides supportive services to adults and children with disabilities and promotes community integration and inclusion.

“Our parking lot hasn’t been resurfaced in decades,” BCR Executive Director Edward Parker said. “It has become difficult to navigate for many of our clients, and we owe it to them to provide a safe and stable surface as they walk across the lot to get into vehicles and head out into the community every day.”

BCR clients regularly volunteer at regional food banks and have been recognized by Providence St. Joseph Medical Center for their outstanding volunteer efforts. Additionally, they spend their days in the Burbank community and beyond by enjoying local landmarks or museums, visiting the library or local YMCA and getting exercise outdoors at one of many area parks.

“Our clients go out every single day and demonstrate that they have an important role in the community. Just because they have a disability doesn’t limit them or prevent them from being able to give back,” Parker said. “We design our programs to promote this, and hope to raise awareness throughout the community.”

The BCR Classic Car Show will feature awards for Best Foreign, Domestic, Convertible and Best Overall Car. Additionally, visitors will be able to cast their vote for a People’s Choice Award. More than 30 cars are anticipated to be on display. The event, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will also feature food trucks, entertainment, a silent auction and vendor fair. Event sponsors include IKEA, Cusumano Real Estate Group, Auto Expert, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, Velvet Lens Productions, Smart & Final, and Western Tire.

“We’re excited to return for the second year of this fundraiser. Thanks to John Muir Middle School, we’re in a great location that is more accessible and convenient for families to come and enjoy a fun day together. This year’s car show is already bigger and better than last year,” BCR Board Chair Stacey Klein said. “We are beyond grateful for the support we’ve received from our sponsors and the Burbank community. So many local restaurants and shops have donated gift cards and items for our silent auction. It’s been wonderful to see it all coming together to support our clients.”

Registration for cars is still open through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-bcr-classic-car-show-tickets-817069666367 Or, visit https://mybcr.org/event/2nd-annual-classic-car-show/

John Muir Middle School is located at 1111 N. Kenneth Road in Burbank, Calif., 91504. Show cars may begin lining up for entrance along Bethany Road beginning at 7 a.m. Gates will open to the public at 9 a.m.

For more information about this event or Bridging Community Resources, contact Stacey Klein at 818-480-0395 or sklein@lfcu.com.